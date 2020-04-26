The reconstruction of portions of Seventh Avenue Northwest and First Street Northwest is expected to begin Wednesday.
The project includes the replacement of water mains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers, according to Rochester Public Works.
Deteriorated pavement and defective sidewalk also will be removed and replaced, with the work expected to last through the end of May.
During the work, Seventh Avenue Northwest will be closed from Second Street to First Street, and half a block of First Street will be closed, extending west from Seventh Avenue Northwest.
Residents in the project area will lose access to their driveways while the underground pipes are removed and replaced, but are expected to be notified at least 24 hours prior to the work being started.
Residents and others will also be required to move vehicles outside of the construction zone.