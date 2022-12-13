SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sex assault charges filed against Hayfield principal for incidents when he was a juvenile

Grant Thomas Klennert, 37, of Hayfield, is accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles between 1997 and 2003 when he was also a juvenile. Klennert is the principal of Hayfield High School.

Grant Thomas Klennert
Grant Thomas Klennert.
Contributed / Hayfield Community Schools
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 13, 2022 11:32 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WABASHA — Sexual assault charges have been filed in Wabasha County District Court against the Hayfield High School principal for repeatedly sexually assaulting several juveniles decades ago.

Grant Thomas Klennert, 37, of Hayfield, is facing three first-degree criminal sexual assault charges and one second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, all felonies.

He is accused of forcefully sexually assaulting three juveniles when Klennert himself was juvenile in Wabasha County.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Klennert has been the principal of Hayfield High School for the past seven years . He has been with the district for 16 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Hayfield school district is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Grant Klennert, an employee of the school district. The school district takes the safety and security of our students very seriously, and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Grant Klennert is currently on administrative leave," Superintendent Gregg Slaathaug told the Post Bulletin. "This is the extent of the information the school district can provide about the matter at this time."

The existence of any complaints filed against Klennert in the district will be released pending an investigation by the district, Slaathaug said.

The charges do not allege that Klennert assaulted any students during his time as a teacher with the district.

According to the criminal complaint:

Klennert sexually assaulted three different juveniles between 1997 and the fall of 2003.

The sexual assaults were first reported to law enforcement in October 2022 by a man who accused Klennert of forcefully sexually assaulting him almost weekly over the course of several years while the two were juveniles. On different occasions, the man reported he would throw up during the course of the sexual assaults.

"He said when he would vomit, KLENNERT would hit him and tell him to clean it up," reads part of the complaint.

The assaults started when Klennert, who is five years older than the victim, was in the seventh grade. The assaults stopped when the Klennert turned 18 years old and went to college. Klennert starting attending St. Olaf College in 2003, according to his LinkedIn page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man told law enforcement that he told his mother what was happening when he was in the fourth grade and was told not to mention it to anyone else.

Another victim, who is nearly three years younger than Klennert, told officers that Klennert raped her when she was around 13 years old and she witnessed Klennert sexually assault the previous victim.

Klennert is also accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old male juvenile in 2001. Klennert would have been 16 years old at the time.

Klennert made that juvenile "pinky promise" not to tell anyone about the assault.

Klennert did not respond to investigators regarding the allegations and a warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALEWABASHA-KELLOGG
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jason Tupper.jpg
Local
Rochester man rehashes 2020 election, other off-topic theories at City Council meeting
In addition, he restated discredited allegations that hidden symbols at the Rochester Public Library are meant to attract pedophiles. He was referred to police.
December 13, 2022 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Marcus Antwan Martin, Sr.
Local
Rochester man sentenced to over 6 years for drunk driving crash into Rochester home
Marcus Antwan Martin, Sr., 49, of Rochester, has at least eight DWI convictions in Minnesota.
December 13, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 13, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Latte Art
Arts and Entertainment
In Rochester throwdown, there's a latte at stake
Café Steam will host a latte art competition Dec. 23 at their Discovery Square location.
December 13, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed