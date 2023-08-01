Sex trafficking charges filed in Olmsted County against previously convicted Instagram influencer

ROCHESTER — A 26-year-old Minnesota man is accused of sex trafficking a woman over the 2022 holiday season, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Larry Eddie Konah is charged with engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual, receiving profits from prostitution, promoting prostitution of an individual and soliciting an individual to practice prostitution, all felonies.

Konah was convicted of similar charges in Ramsey County earlier this year . He was accused of sex trafficking his girlfriend at several Minnesota hotels and was sentenced to 41 months in that case. His girlfriend slipped a note to hotel staff pleading for help, setting off a series of events that led to his previous charges.

Konah is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7 for his new charges. He is currently incarcerated at the Rush City Minnesota Correctional Facility.

He is accused of contacting a woman via his Instagram account, prettyboylarryy, in order to groom the woman before forcing her to perform sex acts for money with multiple men, according to court documents.

Konah is a stylist and minor social media influencer, with 94,000 Instagram followers , and connections to the fashion industry. He has styled clothes for several different rappers, including Trippie Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White II.

Before his sex crime charges, his most notable claim to fame was a physical fight with TikTok star, Bryce Hall, allegedly over Konah hitting on another woman at a Los Angeles party .

Konah told the woman in his recent case that he needed money to travel to California to work with Chicago rapper Famous Dex , whose real name is Dexter Gore, according to the criminal complaint. Gore did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

No lawyer is listed for Konah on the Minnesota Judicial Branch website.

According to his recent charges:

An adult woman contacted the Rochester Police Department on Jan. 10, 2023, to report that Konah had manipulated her into having sex with other men for money.

Konah messaged the woman in October 2022 on Instagram to ask her if she could model for his brand Trustnone. The pair met on Oct. 5, 2022, and hung out multiple times after.

The woman told police that Konah was sweet at first and told her how much he loved her. As time wore on, Konah became more aggressive and possessive of her. At that time, the woman knew Konah was on house arrest for his Ramsey County sex trafficking case but he told her the woman in that case was lying.

On Nov. 28, 2022, the woman bought an iPhone which Konah took from her by choking and beating her, she told police.

Around Christmas, Konah continued to ask the woman for money and told her that if she loved him, she would help him make money. He proceeded to make accounts on escort sites for the woman.

After Christmas, Konah set up more than 10 meetings between the woman and other men where the men would pay Konah to have sex with the woman. During this time, Konah would send the woman videos about escorts and making money.

The woman protested multiple times but Konah told her to drink wine to get into the mood and kept telling her the pair needed to make money. At first, Konah kept all of the money but later let her keep half of what was paid.

Officers reviewed text messages and other phone data that confirmed the woman's version of events.

Konah is also accused of attempting to do something similar to another woman in January 2023 applying the same tactics he has previously used.

In both instances, Konah named dropped Famous Dex as someone who wanted to work with him and baited the women by asking if they wanted to be models.