Share joy through Christmas presents with the Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER — The Salvation Army is accepting Christmas presents for the Toy and Joy Shop in Rochester.

Community members can give new and unwrapped presents at the Walmart Angel Tree until Dec. 15, 2022, and at the Apache Mall Sharing Tree until Dec. 24.

During the Toy and Joy Shop event, which is held for families on Dec. 21 and 22, parents and guardians of children 16-years-old and younger are guided through the display of all new gifts. Families can choose gifts for each child in their household. Over 500 children are registered to receive presents through the event.

“We truly believe that it is so important for children to wake up to a present under the tree on Christmas morning," Major Candace Voeller, Corps Officer of The Rochester Salvation Army, said in a news release announcing the event. “Especially the older children, they understand why they have less than their peers. We want to ensure that Christmas is a time when they get to feel just as special as everyone else.”

Registration for the Toy and Joy Shop is open until Dec. 16. If you or someone you know is in need of help with Christmas presents this year, you can register at rochestersa.org .