SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Share joy through Christmas presents with the Rochester Salvation Army

Community members can give new and unwrapped presents at the Walmart Angel Tree until Dec. 15, 2022, and at the Apache Mall Sharing Tree until Dec. 24 for the Toy and Joy Shop. If you or someone you know is in need of help with Christmas presents this year, you can register at rochestersa.org.

Toy and Joy Shop
Families look through presents at the Toy and Joy Shop, which is run by the Rochester Salvation Army.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
December 06, 2022 08:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Salvation Army is accepting Christmas presents for the Toy and Joy Shop in Rochester.

Community members can give new and unwrapped presents at the Walmart Angel Tree until Dec. 15, 2022, and at the Apache Mall Sharing Tree until Dec. 24.

During the Toy and Joy Shop event, which is held for families on Dec. 21 and 22, parents and guardians of children 16-years-old and younger are guided through the display of all new gifts. Families can choose gifts for each child in their household. Over 500 children are registered to receive presents through the event.

“We truly believe that it is so important for children to wake up to a present under the tree on Christmas morning," Major Candace Voeller, Corps Officer of The Rochester Salvation Army, said in a news release announcing the event. “Especially the older children, they understand why they have less than their peers. We want to ensure that Christmas is a time when they get to feel just as special as everyone else.”

Registration for the Toy and Joy Shop is open until Dec. 16. If you or someone you know is in need of help with Christmas presents this year, you can register at rochestersa.org .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERCHRISTMASEVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Mohamed Bakari Shei
Local
No prison time in plea deal for Rochester man facing rape charges against juveniles under 10
A Rochester man is facing three felony charges related to the rape of two juveniles who were around 9-years-old and 5-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.
December 06, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester city logo
Local
Applications sought for Rochester Charter Commission openings
Nearly half of the volunteer board that reviews potential changes to the city's home-rule charter face the need to reapply for their seats while new applicants are also being sought.
December 06, 2022 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 4-10, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 06, 2022 08:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 06, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe