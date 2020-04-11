There's a tradition every Thursday night at the Madonna Towers.
It was game night. Every week, Margaret Nelson and a handful of friends would connect to play board games like Qwirkle, Phase 10 and Rummikub.
“Marge is very competitive,” said longtime friend Paul Harkess. “She loves to win. But she’s gracious when she doesn’t. One time, we stopped keeping score, and she was upset she couldn’t showcase her powers.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has put game night on pause, but Nelson’s friends haven’t forgotten about her. Especially right now.
Nelson will celebrate her 100th birthday on Tuesday.
“I won’t be any different next Wednesday than I am on Tuesday,” she said with a laugh.
Nelson originally had scheduled a large birthday party. Invitations had been sent out with RSVP instructions.
But stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules have squashed the party plans. Friends Darlene Lucas and Denise Swinbank could not let Nelson's noteworthy birthday go unrecognized and have organized a drive-by parade to honor Nelson.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Madonna Towers. Nelson will watch safely from the front door.
“We used to go to the same church. She’s a special person. Two years ago, for her 98th birthday, they got her a T-shirt with a 98 on it. Then, last year, she changed the 98 to a 99 and wore the same shirt again. We wanted to do something special for her.”
***
Nelson was born in St. Paul in 1920. But she doesn’t remember much of the 1920s. Shortly after she was born, her family moved to Chicago.
She vividly remembers attending the 1933 Chicago World Fair. Every February, she’d attend the famous Chicago Flower and Garden Show at Navy Pier.
“A lot has changed since then,” Nelson said. “The biggest change is computers. They’ve changed the world. But my mother, she lived in a sod house. She saw a man walk on the moon. Other people have seen a lot of crazy changes too.”
Nelson moved to Rochester with her husband, Hank, in 1994. Nelson became a member of the Community Presbyterian Church. She quickly became active in organizing the church library. That’s where she met Harkess and his wife, Rebeca. That’s also where she became friends with Lucas.
Nelson might believe that she’s not a technical wizard, but her friends tell different tales. Nelson mastered how to make her own birthday cards on her computer. If she’s feeling up to the task, she’ll write a poem and put it on the birthday cards that she gives to her friends.
“She is a magnificent woman,” Harkess said. “She’s sharp as a tack. We all hope that we’re like her when we get to 100.”
Nelson doesn’t have any secrets to why she’s maintained such great health for a century.
“You’d need to choose your parents well,” Nelson said with a laugh. “I guess I have good genes. That won’t help most people! I’m lucky to have had good parents and I guess I had good upbringing by those parents. I didn’t smoke and I didn’t drink much. I don’t know what I did exactly.”
Even though the coronavirus has shut down game night, Nelson is staying busy thanks to her love of books.
“She says she’s never bored,” Harkess said. “That may be the secret to why she’s done so well. She always has something to do.”
When the coronavirus has passed and life returns to normal, Nelson plans to be back at Thursday night game night.
But next time, she’ll have a confession.
“I don’t really like the game Phase 10,” Nelson said. “My friends like it. I pretend I like it while they play it.”