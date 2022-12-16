She is from Argentina. He is from France. And, yes, they will survive the World Cup

ROCHESTER — When Cedric and Camila Beguin first began to date, it can be safely said, based on their own testimonials, that soccer played no role in their mutual attraction.

Camila was born in Mar del Plata, a coastal city about four hours south of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cedric was born in Versailles, France.

Today, their native countries will bring soccer into their marriage as France and Argentina go head-to-head in the World Cup at 9 a.m. Sunday in Doha, Qatar.

While a lot is riding on this game, don't worry. This is a marriage that has been tested by and survived previous World Cups.

Four years ago, during the 2018 World Cup between France and Croatia, Camilia went into labor. Cedric watched the game on a hospital TV screen. That was a good day for Cedric. France won the World Cup. He was blessed with a new-born son. And his wife turned to him and said, “You going to pay attention to me now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still in doubt? When asked about their marriage’s ability to survive the World Cup outcome, given the national emotions stirred by the contest, Cedric offers a message of reassurance.

“Only because it’s Messi,” Cedric said.

And what Cedric means is: He would be able to reconcile himself to France losing the World Cup, as much as it would pain him, if it led to Angentina's Lionel Messi winning his first title. Messi is near the end of his legendary career. He is respected and admired the world over for his soccer skills. And a World Cup championship would be fitting capstone.

“I would be bitter if France lost,” Cedric said. “But because of Messi, I would be OK with it.”

The World Cup is described for the benefit of American audiences as soccer’s Super Bowl, but with four times the intensity because it happens only once every four years. It is also a more global event. There is no shortage of story lines to the game.

Both are powerhouse teams. Neither is a Cinderella team. It is the dream matchup many had pined for. Argentina opened the tournament losing to Saudi Arabia, a crushing setback, but then has won every game since. France is a perennial contender with a deep bench.

Cedric compares Messi to the NFL’s old man of the game, Tom Brady. And he compares France’s Kylian Mbappé, a 23-year-old soccer phenom some have compared to Brazil’s legendary Pelé, to Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

“You could look at it that way. It is the new and the old,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camila and Cedric met in Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Camila worked at a coffee shop. Cedric worked as a pastry chef. Camilia said Cedric follows the sport more closely than she does (he also talks more smack), but that the Argentine fan base is more ardent and passionate. And she has not been immune from the sense of infectious celebration that has convulsed her native country.

Growing up in soccer-obsessed Argentina, Camilia recalled how she and other students would gather in the school gymnasium to watch the national team play in past World Cups. The streets would empty.

“They wouldn’t do anything else,” she said.

And it has been exciting, Camilia said, to see the people of Argentina celebrating in the streets in this latest version of the World Cup after each victory. When Argentina defeated Croatia to advance to the title game, the main avenue of Buenos Aires was “just a sea of people,” Camila said.

Argentina, like many countries, is a politically divided nation, but soccer has a unifying effect on the people. Strangers hug each other. They climb light poles in their exuberance.

“It was so emotional, because you see all the people, the flag, everybody together in the streets,” Camilia said. “It’s just very unique.”

Camilia and Cedric said they imagined the possibility that Argentina and France would meet in the World Cup. At one point, they thought the teams would cross paths at the quarterfinal stage.

“I didn’t want that to happen. I didn't want France to eliminate Argentina so soon,” Cedric said, revealing a certain confidence in the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the championship pairing became settled, Cedric said he got a 3 a.m. text message from a friend urging him to share their unique World Cup story.

Come game time Sunday morning, the couple said they plan to watch the game in their TV room off the kitchen with their two sons, Felix, 4, and Francis, 1. They intend to make an international day of it, sharing croissants and "mate," known as Argentine tea. It will also be a chance to share with their children their shared heritage.

As long as the game is well-played, Cedric said he can accept whatever the outcome is, even a French loss.

The marriage will survive. You can thank Messi for that.