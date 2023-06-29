'She was the one person he could trust': Former Rochester therapist accused of sexually assaulting client

ROCHESTER — A Stewartville woman and licensed psychologist is accused of sexually assaulting a client of hers when she worked for a Rochester psychology office, according to a charge filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Mandy Erin Hyland, 42, is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct which includes penetration while she was in a prohibited occupational relationship.

A warrant was issued for her arrest Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Minnesota statute bars certain occupations , like psychologists and massage therapists, from engaging in sexual relationships with clients.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hyland is accused of sexually assaulting a male client of hers and engaging in a relationship that caused him fear and confusion from his ongoing entanglement with Hyland.

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Hyland following an April 5, 2023, report from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

In addition to sexually assaulting her client, Hyland sent explicit photos of herself to the man, including at least one photo she sent from her former workplace, police say.

Law enforcement has video that confirms the prohibited relationship between the pair.

Police reviewed text messages sent from Hyland to the man that also confirmed the accusations.

"I love you [Victim]. I want to love you forever. I want you to love me forever," Hyland allegedly wrote in one text.

Former co-workers of Hyland told police that she separated from the Rochester psychology office following the revelation of her conduct with the man.

"(The man) said that he grew attached to Hyland while she was his therapist because she was the one person he could trust," part of the complaint states.

The man has unsuccessfully tried to cut off contact with Hyland, authorities said.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.