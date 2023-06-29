Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

'She was the one person he could trust': Former Rochester therapist accused of sexually assaulting client

In addition to sexually assaulting her client, Mandy Erin Hyland, 42, sent explicit photos of herself to the man, including at least one photo she sent from her former workplace, police say.

SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:12 AM

ROCHESTER — A Stewartville woman and licensed psychologist is accused of sexually assaulting a client of hers when she worked for a Rochester psychology office, according to a charge filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Mandy Erin Hyland, 42, is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct which includes penetration while she was in a prohibited occupational relationship.

A warrant was issued for her arrest Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Find more news important to you

Minnesota statute bars certain occupations , like psychologists and massage therapists, from engaging in sexual relationships with clients.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyland is accused of sexually assaulting a male client of hers and engaging in a relationship that caused him fear and confusion from his ongoing entanglement with Hyland.

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Hyland following an April 5, 2023, report from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

In addition to sexually assaulting her client, Hyland sent explicit photos of herself to the man, including at least one photo she sent from her former workplace, police say.

Law enforcement has video that confirms the prohibited relationship between the pair.

Police reviewed text messages sent from Hyland to the man that also confirmed the accusations.

"I love you [Victim]. I want to love you forever. I want you to love me forever," Hyland allegedly wrote in one text.

Former co-workers of Hyland told police that she separated from the Rochester psychology office following the revelation of her conduct with the man.

"(The man) said that he grew attached to Hyland while she was his therapist because she was the one person he could trust," part of the complaint states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man has unsuccessfully tried to cut off contact with Hyland, authorities said.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Screenshot 2023-06-28 200550.jpg
Local
Body found in retention pond believed to be missing Rochester woman
June 29, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 25-July 1, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Popeyes Map.png
Business
Popeyes chicken files more plans to build in northwest Rochester
June 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
olivia beckman
Prep
Bounceback season for Houston's 'dog' Beckman pays off with laundry list of awards
June 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Towers Condominiums
Business
Rochester Towers association wants residents to return for 'limited occupancy'
June 28, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Rochester Honkers, Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball on June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II