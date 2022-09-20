Shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning under investigation

ROCHESTER — A shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning forced firefighters to use a water shuttle operation to extinguish it.

The shed, located in the 3000 block of Hermann Court Northeast, wasn’t near any fire hydrants, so the Rochester Fire Department used two tankers to provide water, with Dover and Eyota fire departments providing mutual aid tankers.

The shed’s roof was compromised when firefighters arrived on scene at 6:47 a.m., so crews used attack lines to fight the fire from the exterior, according to the fire department’s press release.

The fire is under investigation, and the amount of damage is still being estimated. No injuries were reported, but a firefighter was assessed by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service for exhaustion symptoms.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Dover Fire Department and Eyota Fire Department assisted at the scene. Crews from the Oronoco and Stewartville fire departments assisted with coverage in Rochester.

