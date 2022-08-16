SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Shed fire Monday near Byron causes $200k in damage

The Byron and Rochester fire departments responded to the incident and no injuries were reported.

Rochester Fire Department truck lights
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 16, 2022 09:24 AM
BYRON — A shed fire around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, on the 1200 block of Frontier Road Southeast in Salem Township ended in around $200,000 worth of damage, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman.

The shed contained smaller tractors, lawn mowers and snowmobiles, Rossman said.

No injuries were reported.

The Byron and Rochester fire departments both responded to the incident.

