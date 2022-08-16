Shed fire Monday near Byron causes $200k in damage

BYRON — A shed fire around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, on the 1200 block of Frontier Road Southeast in Salem Township ended in around $200,000 worth of damage, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman.

The shed contained smaller tractors, lawn mowers and snowmobiles, Rossman said.

No injuries were reported.

The Byron and Rochester fire departments both responded to the incident.

