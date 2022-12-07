SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sheila Kiscaden honored for work in state and county

Each year, the statewide association president selects an individual or group to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service.

Sheila Kiscaden
Sheila Kiscaden.
Contributed
By Staff reports
December 07, 2022 01:18 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden received the prestigious President’s Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties this week.

Each year, the statewide association president selects an individual or group to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service.

Kiscaden, who received her award Tuesday afternoon at the AMC Annual Conference Awards Banquet, has spent her life in public service, with much of the last 30 years as an elected official.

From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota state senator, and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. She was re-elected to serve in for another four years on Nov. 8, 2022.

Kiscaden's work has focused on improving health, housing and human services, and she was part of Governor Walz’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Health and Human Services, served as vice chairwoman of AMC’s Health & Human Services Policy Committee, and is chairwoman of the Minnesota Department of Health’s State Community Health Services Advisory Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Commissioner Kiscaden joined the Governor’s Housing Task Force to help find solutions to Minnesota’s housing issues and participated in a White House panel about affordable housing. She continues to serve on the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and chairs the local Alliance for Housing.

Kiscaden previously received an AMC Outstanding Service Award in 2020 for exhibiting exceptional leadership, participation, and service to Minnesota counties and AMC.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
tubachristmas
Arts and Entertainment
Tuba, baritone players will lead weekend holiday concert
The public is invited to sing along to their favorite carols at the free concert hosted by The Landing MN Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hope Summit Christian Church.
December 07, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
120720.N.RPB.SALVATION.ARMY.BELL.07899.jpg
Local
Think Bank plans match — $20 at a time — for Salvation Army kettles on Thursday
Think Bank is set to donate funds based on the number of $20 bills collected while bell ringing on one day only — Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
December 07, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_3664.jpg
Business
Under new ownership, Clem's Cups & Cones in Kasson aims to reopen soon
Macario Guzman and Stephanie Ramgren are keeping the ice cream shop's name and retaining many of the same vendors.
December 07, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Iowa woman charged after depositing over $37k worth of stolen checks in Fillmore County
Mindy Jo Jones, 42, of Iowa, is accused of stealing and depositing over $37,000 worth of checks into her personal and business bank accounts.
December 07, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson