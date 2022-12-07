Sheila Kiscaden honored for work in state and county

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden received the prestigious President’s Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties this week.

Each year, the statewide association president selects an individual or group to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service.

Kiscaden, who received her award Tuesday afternoon at the AMC Annual Conference Awards Banquet, has spent her life in public service, with much of the last 30 years as an elected official.

From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota state senator, and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. She was re-elected to serve in for another four years on Nov. 8, 2022.

Kiscaden's work has focused on improving health, housing and human services, and she was part of Governor Walz’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Health and Human Services, served as vice chairwoman of AMC’s Health & Human Services Policy Committee, and is chairwoman of the Minnesota Department of Health’s State Community Health Services Advisory Committee.

In 2018, Commissioner Kiscaden joined the Governor’s Housing Task Force to help find solutions to Minnesota’s housing issues and participated in a White House panel about affordable housing. She continues to serve on the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and chairs the local Alliance for Housing.

Kiscaden previously received an AMC Outstanding Service Award in 2020 for exhibiting exceptional leadership, participation, and service to Minnesota counties and AMC.