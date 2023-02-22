99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Shelter for families facing homelessness eyed with proposed Olmsted County purchase

Olmsted County staff members are working to determine whether purchase of former Southeast Rochester group home could provide needed family shelter space.

1621 10th St SE straight.jpg
A former group home at 1621 10th St. SE is being eyed by Olmsted County for potential use as a transitional shelter for families facing homelessness.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 22, 2023 05:55 PM

ROCHESTER — A former group home could open its doors to homeless families.

At least that’s the idea behind a proposal to purchase a shuttered REM River Bluffs property in southeast Rochester.

“We really see family shelter as being a need in the community, and we see this property as a potential match to meet that need,” Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said.

The county has signed a purchase agreement for the REM property at 1621 10th St. SE and has until April 1 to decide whether to move forward with the $500,000 purchase.

“There is a lot we need to do between now and then,” Dunn told the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority board this week.

REM closed the facility in October and placed it on the market earlier this year.

While county records estimate the taxable value of the property at $500,000, he said an outside appraisal has been ordered, along with cost estimates for any needed renovations or improvements.

Dunn said funds for purchasing the property would likely come from HRA levy reserves, and county staff hopes to use state homeless prevention funding to operate the proposed shelter with a yet-to-be-named partner.

The final decision regarding the purchase could be presented to the HRA board on March 21.

If the HRA board approves the purchase and plan to establish a family shelter, Dunn said the county would seek proposals for operating the site, similar to the agreements it has with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, which operates its shelter options for individuals facing homelessness.

“We are not, as Olmsted County, in the game of operating shelters,” Dunn said of the need for an operating partner.

The proposed shelter would address needs highlighted in recent shelter recommendations from county and Rochester city staff, which pointed out the only current family shelter in Rochester is operated by Family Promise, a nonprofit with the potential to house three families.

Dunn said Family Promise officials said this week that they have 24 families on a waiting list for shelter.

“They only have room for three, and they received three calls over the weekend,” he added.

The proposed 10th Street Southeast location has 19 potential bedrooms and is expected to house as many as 10 families at a time.

Dunn said he hopes a program would be developed to make sure families housed at the site quickly transition into more reliable housing.

“We are trying to figure out what that perfect model is,” he said.

If the sale is approved and closes in April, Dunn predicted an operating agreement and required recommendations could be finalized during the summer, with the plan to open the shelter in the fall.

With Rochester Public School estimating approximately 500 students have faced homelessness at some point this school year, Dunn said the possibility of providing additional family shelter is exciting.

“It gets us one step closer, hopefully, to not having kids sleeping in cars,” he said.

