SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Sheriff Bartsh hanging up his badge in Wabasha County

The second-longest serving sheriff in Minnesota, Bartsh decided not to run for a sixth term in office

4228f68f792fca81a3d2747deec9c5b0.jpg
Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh, shows off the county's Criminal Justice Center in this 2014 file photos. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Bartsh announced he would not seek a sixth term as sheriff and would be stepping down at the end of the year.
Post Bulletin file photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
March 02, 2022 04:38 PM
Share

WABASHA — There'll be a new sheriff in town come 2023.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh announced he plans not to seek a sixth term as sheriff, and will let someone else take over from the position.

"The time has come to put a greater emphasis on my family which, often, over the years, has taken a backseat to my job," Bartsh wrote in a letter announcing his decision that was posted on the county sheriff's office's official Facebook page.

Bartsh's current term expires at the end of 2022, and will mark 20 years as sheriff and 34 years working in law enforcement, all in Wabasha County.

Those 20 years make Bartsh currently the second-longest serving sheriff in Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bartsh said his wife, Denise, is "very excited."

"I've always brought stuff home from work, which can be hard," the sheriff said. "She's always handled it well."

Also Read
Chatfield Mayor Russell Smith.JPG
Local
Hotels, apartments — no deal too big for Chatfield in 2022
The city has been without a hotel for 10 years, and hasn't had a new apartment building in nearly 20 years.
March 01, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
MnDOT I-90 and Highway 52 Project.png
Local
MnDOT plans $25 million project to upgrade I-90/Highway 52 interchange
New bridge will make traffic from Rochester heading east move easier
February 25, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Stewartville Public Library
Local
Expansion to library tops capital plans in Stewartville
City is looking to build restrooms, concessions structure at Bear Cave amphitheater.
February 25, 2022 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd

Bartsh said he plans to spend more time with his family, and while he plans to find another job, it's time to step down as sheriff.

"I've been here for a lot of ups and downs in Wabasha County, and those things take their toll on you," Bartsh said.

He said he'll continue working with Minnesota Adult/Teen Challenge, and making sure law enforcement agencies see how that organization can help people suffering from drug addiction.

Wabasha County Administrator Michael Plante said Bartsh has spent those 20 years making sure the sheriff's office had the tools it needed to serve the county, and made sure his employees had the tools they needed to do their jobs.

"He’s done a good job of keeping the department up with trends," Plante said. "He's made sure they have the equipment they need. He set up a rotation to replace the squads (vehicles)."

Part of that job as been engaging well with the communities — the cities and townships — served by the sheriff's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plante said it was during a township officers meeting recently that Bartsh said he planned to call it quits as sheriff by not running for re-election and simply serving out his current term, which ends Dec. 31.

At that meeting, Plante said, Bartsh let people know he was endorsing his chief deputy, Jim Warren, to be his replacement.

Warren said he's long planned to run for sheriff once Bartsh steps aside, but getting Bartsh's support is encouraging.

"I'm 52, and I've got more fuel in the tank," Warren said.

Warren said Bartsh's example is of someone who cared more about the people working under him and the sheriff's office as an institution than himself. That means watching out how tax dollars are spent and looking out for the needs of his deputies and staff.

"Rodney's always been a good keeper of the public's money," Warren said. "He's always said if you only get the things you need, you'll never have any wants."

Bartsh said what means more to him than anything as he plans to step down is the attitude of the people who work in the sheriff's office.

"Mainly it's that I’ve got employees that care beyond their paychecks," he said. "It's about how they treat people who are having the worst day of their lives."

Related Topics: WABASHA-KELLOGGPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
What to read next
Richard Painter
Local
Richard Painter, ethics lawyer and 'U' law professor, says he's running for 1st District Congress seat
Once a moderate Republican, now he's a Democrat.
March 02, 2022 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Local gene-editing startup working on treatments for dogs and people lands $330,000 grant
Life Engine Animal Health or LEAH Labs, led by CEO and co-founder Dr. Wes Wierson, has been awarded a $337,443 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Health.
March 02, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Loc Truong
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 9 years in prison for cocaine possession
More than 200 grams of the drug was found when members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in April 2021 at a residence in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive Northwest.
March 02, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Crash report police lights
Local
4 cows dead after wandering into the road, getting hit by car Tuesday night
The driver of the 2011 Buick Enclave SUV that struck the animals was uninjured.
March 02, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts