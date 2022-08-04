SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sheriff relieved calm returned to the Olmsted County Fair

"I think the fair kind of returned to where we want it to be as a fun place for families to get together and do all the fun things that a fair should be," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said.

Olmsted County Fair
Molly Gulden-Prairie and her son Henrik, 3, of Byron, play a game during the Olmsted County Fair on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 04, 2022 01:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Fair was much calmer this year, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Some of changes made included moving amusement rides, putting up fencing and requiring juveniles to wear a wristband or be accompanied by an adult, according to Schuller who said his office had 53 deputies working through the week who put in 682 hours.

Also Read
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Stolen vehicle recovered in Rochester following high-speed chase; two arrested
A Tuesday pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Rochester that reached speeds of 70 to 75 miles per hour was called off. Law enforcement would find the vehicle Wednesday, leading to the arrest of a man and woman.
August 04, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 31-August 6, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 04, 2022 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

Last year, rowdy behavior among youths plagued the Olmsted County Fair, resulting in the early closure of the midway and carnival rides.

“We have had issues in the past with people that come to the fair with the intent of, for whatever reason, not having to follow any rules and/or encroaching on everybody else’s freedom to have fun, and creating some kind of fear or alarm by acting out,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson told the Post Bulletin last year. “But in previous years, we would arrest or trespass people, and tell them they could not return.”

In 2022, law enforcement worked with the Fair Board and partnered with Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team to help smooth out potential issues. Most of the seven disturbances tracked by the Sheriff's Office were handled by CERT members, according to Schueller.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They were out there walking along with law enforcement and just had a presence out there interacting with the fair goers," Schueller said. "When we did have some of these disturbances or disorderlies, the CERT team just stepped in and were phenomenal."

No arrests were made by law enforcement this year, though four people were trespassed, there were five medical calls and at least one call for an intoxicated person.

"I think the fair kind of returned to where we want it to be as a fun place for families to get together and do all the fun things that a fair should be," Schuller said.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Walking the Dog
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 04, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Natalia Benjamin
Local
Rochester's former Minnesota Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom for district-wide leadership
Natalia Benjamin was a teacher at Century High School for seven years.
August 04, 2022 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: 50 years: KTTC-TV news cameraman Chuck Sibley has seen it all
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 04, 2022 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Longtime KTTC News Photographer Chuck Sibley
Local
50 years: KTTC-TV news cameraman Chuck Sibley has seen it all
"You got to deliver the goods."
August 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle