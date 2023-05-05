Sheriff's Office releases cause of death for man found dead in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 5, released the cause of death for an inmate who died March 5, 2023.

Capt. Tim Parkin said Melvin Bush died of natural causes after a medical event.

The 59-year-old man was found deceased around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said in a news release at the time.

Melvin Tyrone Bush was found not breathing during a well-being check and was pronounced deceased after being transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys emergency room, according to Torgerson.

Bush's death was the second at the Adult Detention Center this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell James Simon Jr., 59, was also found not breathing during a well-being check on Jan. 16, 2023, and was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took over the investigation into both deaths and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Officer performed the autopsies.

No detention deputies were put on administrative leave for either incident, according to Torgerson.

The detention deputies in both cases began resuscitation efforts before a Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called to the detention center.

Reporter Mark Wasson contributed to this report.