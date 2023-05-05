Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Sheriff's Office releases cause of death for man found dead in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

Melvin Tyrone Bush, 59, died March 5, 2023, after he was found not breathing in an Olmsted County jail cell.

OCSO - DEATH INVESTIGATION.png
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:26 AM

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 5, released the cause of death for an inmate who died March 5, 2023.

Capt. Tim Parkin said Melvin Bush died of natural causes after a medical event.

The 59-year-old man was found deceased around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said in a news release at the time.

Find more news important to you

Melvin Tyrone Bush was found not breathing during a well-being check and was pronounced deceased after being transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys emergency room, according to Torgerson.

Bush's death was the second at the Adult Detention Center this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell James Simon Jr., 59, was also found not breathing during a well-being check on Jan. 16, 2023, and was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took over the investigation into both deaths and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Officer performed the autopsies.

No detention deputies were put on administrative leave for either incident, according to Torgerson.

The detention deputies in both cases began resuscitation efforts before a Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called to the detention center.

Reporter Mark Wasson contributed to this report.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 30-May 6, 2023
May 05, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Meals for Zamir Rayford
Health
Rochester residents, visitors support hospitalized Moorhead boy through home-cooked meals
May 05, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester city logo
Local
Community invited to discuss potential Rochester zoning map changes
May 05, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


BRUINS.THROWBACKS.jpg
Sports
‘Throwbacks’ Gilman, Looft bring old-school mentality to division champion Austin Bruins
May 05, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
IMG_4415.jpg
Health
Area stores ready for Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday
May 05, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
08-31 05 Pepin summer jw .jpg
Business
Lake Pepin's paddlewheeler headed to warmer waters
May 05, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
DHB_001_PORTRAIT_01.jpg
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
The world's sweetest fortune teller
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange