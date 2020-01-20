5 things to know about the Assistive Tech Challenge

1. Applications are being accepted.

Destination Medical Center is taking applications from individuals and teams for the second Assistive Tech Challenge. Applications are available on the DMC website at https://dmc.mn.

The online application deadline is Feb 10.

Applications will be evaluated by judges, and 12 — six in the open class and six in the professional class — will be chosen to make pitches. The pitch competition takes place April 4 at the Rochester Civic Theatre.

2. The challenge combined two ideas.

Chris Schad, organizer of the challenge and director of business development at Destination Medical Center’s Discovery Square, said DMC officials were discussing ideas for a pitch competition at the same time that regional representatives from The Arc were planning an assistive tech expo.

The two ideas fit hand-in-hand, he said, noting that one of DMC’s initiatives is to find ways to overcome existing challenges.

“They were really good partners for us,” Schad said of The Arc.

3. The goal is to find products or solutions to address specific needs.

For the 2020 Assistive Tech Challenge, potential participants are being asked to develop a product or service related to:

Independent living

Access to employment

Support for care providers

Social skill development, or

Improved public infrastructure

4. DMC has been recruiting potential pitches.

A series of design workshops throughout the region last year were held with the intent of stirring new ideas and encouraging participation in the Assistive Tech Challenge.

Schad said it’s too early to say whether the effort paid off, but he has heard from some workshop participants who said they are working on potential pitches.

5. Participants have eight minutes to sell their ideas.

The individuals or teams selected to make pitches will have five minutes to address several questions in their pitches. The questions are:

What problem are you solving?

How are you solving the problem?

Why is your team the one to solve it?

What do you need to further develop your idea?

Following the pitch will be a three-minute question-and-answer session with the judges.