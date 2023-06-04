Shoring of Rochester Tower Condominiums building complete; Second Street Southwest reopens

ROCHESTER — The on-site engineering firm responsible for assessing the structural issues at Rochester Tower Condominiums has advised the City of Rochester that all shoring operations have been completed and conditions are stable, according to the City of Rochester.

As a result, Second Street SW will be reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic by 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Northbound lanes on Fifth Avenue Southwest from Second Street to Third Street will remain closed until all construction materials have been removed from the area, which should be completed by Monday.

Access to the employee entrance to the Baldwin Parking Garage will be provided from Third Street at Fifth Avenue.

The 15-story building in downtown Rochester was evacuated due to structural concerns Friday. A structural engineer noted concerns about the building following an inspection around 4:45 p.m. Residents were asked to evacuate by 7:30 p.m.

Residents are not being allowed back into the building at this time. The engineers contracted by the property management company will be in contact with the City’s Community Development Department on Monday to continue discussing repairs.