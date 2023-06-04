99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Shoring of Rochester Tower Condominiums building complete; Second Street Southwest reopens

Northbound lanes on Fifth Avenue Southwest from Second Street to Third Street will remain closed until all construction materials have been removed from the area, which should be completed by Monday.

060323-Rochester Towers Day 2
Crews work at Rochester Towers Condominium on Saturday evening, June 3, 2023, in downtown Rochester. The building was evacuated the day prior after an inspection led to structural concerns.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 8:28 PM

ROCHESTER — The on-site engineering firm responsible for assessing the structural issues at Rochester Tower Condominiums has advised the City of Rochester that all shoring operations have been completed and conditions are stable, according to the City of Rochester.

As a result, Second Street SW will be reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic by 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Northbound lanes on Fifth Avenue Southwest from Second Street to Third Street will remain closed until all construction materials have been removed from the area, which should be completed by Monday.

Access to the employee entrance to the Baldwin Parking Garage will be provided from Third Street at Fifth Avenue.

The 15-story building in downtown Rochester was evacuated due to structural concerns Friday. A structural engineer noted concerns about the building following an inspection around 4:45 p.m. Residents were asked to evacuate by 7:30 p.m.

Residents are not being allowed back into the building at this time. The engineers contracted by the property management company will be in contact with the City’s Community Development Department on Monday to continue discussing repairs.

Rochester Towers Structural Issue
'The building is not safe': Rochester Towers Condominium building evacuated due to structural concerns
In an effort to keep everyone safe and allow public safety agencies to focus on the needs at hand, all members of the public are asked to stay away from the area until further notice.
June 02, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
