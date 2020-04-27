A split Rochester City Council voiced support for inspecting rooms and houses rented through Airbnb and other online platforms.
When the conversation would continue, however, is uncertain.
“Any implementation is still very much an open question,” Council President Randy Staver said Monday in voicing his support for added review of an inspection program.
The council has been considering some form of regulation for short-term rentals since at least 2018, but the discussion has seen several changes.
Nearly a year ago, the council was discussing a plan to require registration with inspections limited to properties without an owner on site. People renting a room in their homes would not have been subject to inspections.
On Monday, Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser said the latest proposal would require inspection of all rentals.
“We certainly could look at a program that just treats owner-occupied (rentals) as a registration without an inspection, but I think we would have the same complaints,” she said, citing concerns about safety and frequent turnover at some properties.
The added inspections, an estimated 665 over two years, would likely lead to added staffing needs.
“We can’t always just take on new programs without resourcing them,” said Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish.
The inspections, which would be similar to those for apartment buildings, would cost $90 per building and $30 per unit within a single building. Short-term rentals would likely see a limit on the number of units in a building based on zoning.
Council member Michael Wojcik, who supports the added oversight, said he’s been hearing increased complaints from within the Kutzky Park and Folwell neighborhoods, which he represents.
“I’m hoping we can move this toward some action or decision-making,” he said.
Council member Nick Campion, however, said he’d like to see updated numbers regarding short-term rentals, adding that his informal search indicated 50% of the units available in Rochester are in existing apartment buildings.
Additionally, he pointed out that bookings are down under current conditions.
“It seems like it might be a bad time to be adding this,” he said.
Council members Shaun Palmer and Annalissa Johnson agreed the issue should be postponed.
“I don’t think this is a priority considering the budget issues we are having right now,” Johnson said.
Mayor Kim Norton urged the council not to delay, citing growing concerns in neighborhoods where shorter rentals are spurring complaints.
“These places that I saw definitely need an inspection to keep people renting them safe,” she said, suggesting some rental-inspection policy changes could reduce related city expenses as well as the burden on property owners.
Palmer said the city doesn’t need to assume responsibility for oversight that should be on the shoulders of the online platforms.
“I don’t believe any of these companies want unsafe units,” he said, pointing to the potential for online reviews of the rental properties to address renters’ concerns.
No specific date for future review of the issue was set.