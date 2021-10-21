SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Shotguns, bow stolen from Southeast Rochester garage

The theft occurred sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 21, 2021 08:03 AM
Rochester police are investigating after a Southeast Rochester resident reported that two shotguns, a bow and a welder were taken from his garage Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Pinewood Road Southeast for a report of a burglary. The 43-year-old resident told police he was gone an hours -- from 9 to 10 a.m. -- and when he returned, he found that someone had kicked in the garage's service door and taken the weapons, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

