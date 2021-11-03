SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Shots fired early Wednesday in Northeast Rochester

Police were called just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast for a report of shots fired, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

US-NEWS-WIS-BAR-SHOOTING-DMT.jpg
Alexandru Cuznetov / Dreamstime / TNS
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 03, 2021 08:19 AM
Share

Rochester police are investigating after bullets hit a 40-year-old Northeast Rochester resident's vehicle.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast for a report of shots fired, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Officers met with a 40-year-old man who lives there and said he was awake about 3 a.m. when he heard an unknown number of gunshots.

The man's 2005 Honda Civic, which was parked in his driveway, had its back window broken and several bullet holes in its back bumper and trunk area, according to Moilanen.

The man reportedly told police he knew why the incident may have occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbors reported that they heard a vehicle with a loud exhaust leaving the area around the same time of the gunshots.

Police found a 9 mm shell casing in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts