Shots fired early Wednesday in Northeast Rochester

Rochester police are investigating after bullets hit a 40-year-old Northeast Rochester resident's vehicle.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast for a report of shots fired, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Officers met with a 40-year-old man who lives there and said he was awake about 3 a.m. when he heard an unknown number of gunshots.

The man's 2005 Honda Civic, which was parked in his driveway, had its back window broken and several bullet holes in its back bumper and trunk area, according to Moilanen.

The man reportedly told police he knew why the incident may have occurred.

Neighbors reported that they heard a vehicle with a loud exhaust leaving the area around the same time of the gunshots.

Police found a 9 mm shell casing in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.