Shots fired into Southwest Rochester home

The Rochester police department is investigating a report of shots fired after a home was found with several bullet holes Monday night.

Police were called just before 9 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Forest Hills Drive Southwest for a report of five to six gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a home that appeared to have "been hit by gunshots several times," Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

No one was home at the time of the shooting. Police did not have an exact number of times the house was hit and the incident is under investigation.