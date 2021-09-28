SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Shots fired into Southwest Rochester home

A witness reported hearing five to six gunshots Monday night, Sept. 27, 2021.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 28, 2021 08:11 AM
The Rochester police department is investigating a report of shots fired after a home was found with several bullet holes Monday night.

Police were called just before 9 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Forest Hills Drive Southwest for a report of five to six gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a home that appeared to have "been hit by gunshots several times," Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

No one was home at the time of the shooting. Police did not have an exact number of times the house was hit and the incident is under investigation.

