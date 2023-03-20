99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Shots fired Sunday in northwest Rochester

No injuries were reported nor where any buildings hit.

RPD - SHOOTING.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:11 AM

ROCHESTER — Witnesses reported shots were fired early Sunday morning on the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to RPD:

Witnesses reported a group of about 15 fled the scene on Sunday, March 19, 2023 after bout three to five shots were fired.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Also Read

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
