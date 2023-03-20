Shots fired Sunday in northwest Rochester
No injuries were reported nor where any buildings hit.
ROCHESTER — Witnesses reported shots were fired early Sunday morning on the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest, according to the Rochester Police Department.
According to RPD:
Witnesses reported a group of about 15 fled the scene on Sunday, March 19, 2023 after bout three to five shots were fired.
No injuries were reported and no buildings were hit.
The investigation is ongoing.
