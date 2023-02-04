Should the old Rochester Bread Company be 'History!' or history?

Dear Answer Man: When is something historic, and when is it just old? Recently, your newspaper ran a story about the old Rochester Bread Company building that might be torn down to build some apartments over by Third Street and 11th Avenue Northwest near Cascade Creek. In the story, a couple of folks mentioned the building has historical significance. But what does that even mean? — Not So Buff on History.

Dear History Buff: Stories (most, probably untruthful) abound about famed artist Pablo Picasso being asked to draw quick doodles in lieu of payment for lunch or dinner at a cafe. Picasso, likely the most famous artist living at the time, would oblige, drawing on a napkin or some other nearby surface, then proclaiming his doodle to be art and worth far more than the price of the meal.

Was every doodle Picasso created a museum-quality piece? No. The man created 50,000 or so "works of art," ranging from sculptures and paintings to carved pebbles and quick sketches on cigarette packets.

I'm just saying, Frank Lloyd Wright suggesting some "water features" for your bathroom remodel doesn't turn your house into Taliesin West.

Speaking of architects, the old Rochester Bread Company building was an art deco creation designed by Harold Crawford and built by Howard Sanborn in 1928. The bread company baked up about six tons of bread a day, giving the neighborhood a fresh-baked aroma that surely was a treat to local noses.

But today, the building may not pass the historical sniff test.

Molly Patterson-Lundgren, the city of Rochester's heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, helped fill me in what it takes to earn that "historic" designation for a building in the city. Basically, the city has eight criteria that determine if a building is historic or not. Was the building part of a historic event? Is there someone historic who lived there? Does the design of the building connect to the development of the city in any way? Is the architecture historically unique?

In the case of the bread bakery building, which today is a suite of nondescript offices for businesses ranging from dental care to mental and substance abuse care (those are different businesses, by the way), the building's architect is where the term "historic" gets thrown around.

Crawford, who has several buildings in Rochester that have earned the "historic" nod, designed the building, a 1928 art deco building . Crawford meets one of those eight criteria: He is someone who played a major role in the development of the city.

OK, but does that make this example of his work historic?

Remember Picasso and his doodles for dinner?

Patterson-Lundgren has two things to say here. First, in 2013 or 2014, the city hired a consultant to survey buildings in Rochester to determine which ones met the "historic" criteria. The old Rochester Bread Company building was brought up but the consultant said the building was lacking.

How is that when it has this concrete connection to Crawford? Well, it needs more than just a connection. The building has to be a significant representation of his work, must show some connection to the time period and purpose for which it was originally designed, and it should probably have something called "historic integrity." That means that while the building still stands, something about it must still connect to its history other than it's really old and Crawford designed it.

While the city's Heritage Preservation Commission and the City Council make those ultimate determinations, so far the powers that be say this building doesn't cut the mustard.

"When we use the term 'historic building,' what we're typically saying is does it have significance for us as a community," Patterson-Lundgren said.

Meanwhile, there's talk of an apartment building with more than 200 units going up at that site should a zoning change go through and the old building be knocked down. That, most Rochesterites would agree, is a significant development as Rochester's history moves into the future.

