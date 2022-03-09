Shuttle worries linger for Kutzky neighborhood residents

ROCHESTER – Fewer Mayo Clinic employee shuttle buses are expected to pass the homes of West Center Street residents in two weeks, but conversations are expected to continue.

“We will work together and move forward, and get to a place where we might not both be happy, but we’ll be in a place where it’s better,” Randy Schubring, Mayo Clinic’s director of regional government engagement, told a group of 12 neighbors Tuesday night during the Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association meeting.

The meeting was the association’s first since Mayo Clinic announced it would reduce the number of buses using West Center Street as part of a loop to connect its west shuttle lot on Second Street Southwest to St. Mary’s Hospital

The plan being implemented on March 21 calls for buses to make a larger loop using Civic Center Drive before 6 a.m. and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Schubring said the shorter loop along West Center Street will be used from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and after 2 p.m., because that’s when the bulk of the employees are using the shuttles between the hospital and the dedicated 936-space parking lot.

“That’s the crunch period for our staff,” he said, pointing out transit time is important.

“Our staff has been overburdened and any few minutes they are late for their work sites is a concern to us,” he added.

The numbers, however, raised questions for the neighbors, especially after being told 60 loops along Center Street are planned between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Schubring said approximately 700 employees use the shuttles during those hours, which Neighborhood Association President Emily Lynch pointed out averages less than 12 passengers per bus, when the capacity is 30 or more per bus.

“I’ve never seen a bus that has more than a handful (of passengers) in them,” she said.

Schubring said morning buses reach capacity when going between the parking lot and St. Marys, but they might not have riders returning to the lot.

Center Street resident Bob Andrews said that points to flexibility in the morning hours.

“You are saving time for empty buses, not the staff,” he said, suggesting the number of buses could increase if the longer loop using Civic Center Drive is a problem.

When it comes to afternoon and evening traffic, Schubring provided numbers that pointed to fuller buses.

He said shuttles will loop along Center Street an average of 12 times an hour between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., moving approximately 380 people an hour at peak, which would be an average of nearly 32 passengers per bus.

Regardless of numbers, neighbors said noise, exhaust and safety concerns continue to be a concern that needs to be addressed.

“I’ve witnessed more than I can count buses coming through and a bike rider having to put on his brakes,” said Pat Wees, who lives near the intersection of Center Street and 13th Avenue, which includes a stop sign for the bus traffic.

He said he’d plan to record how the buses cross the intersection, as well as decibel levels, and send the results to Schubring, who said he’d like to see what is happening.

He asked the neighbors to also wait to see whether the March 21 changes provide a noticeable improvement.

“We want to hear from you folks about how this feels,” he said, adding future changes could be considered.

While the routes largely changed two years ago, Schubring said Mayo Clinic officials started hearing concerns from neighbors in April last year, but COVID-19 concerns kept bus capacity low – 14 people per bus – until December, when capacity increased to 30 and the shuttle numbers were reduced by 25%.

“I’m sorry it’s not all over at once, but you are getting some relief,” he told the neighbors Tuesday, pointing to eventual plans to shift the employees to the bus-rapid-transit system being designed by Rochester and expected to be operational in 2025 or 2026.

Lynch said the two-year discussion among neighbors has been tiring.

“I cannot go another year talking about the buses,” she said.