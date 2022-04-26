Sidewalk replacement efforts start east of Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER — Sidewalk replacement efforts have started in a portion of Northeast Rochester.

The work area boundaries are Viola Road to the north, 11th Avenue Northeast to the west, Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks to the south, and East Circle Drive to the east.

Sidewalk defects being addressed are marked with pink paint, and property owners will receive a door hanger notice to explain pending work.

The work, which is expected to continue through July 31, will start at Silver Lake Park and move east.

Temporary traffic obstructions in parking lanes, as well as sidewalk closures lasting up to two weeks, are expected.

The work is a continuation of Rochester Public Works’ annual sidewalk project, which repairs or replaces approximately 5% of the city’s sidewalks annually. It is part of Rochester’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan that was adopted in 2013.