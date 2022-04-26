SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Sidewalk replacement efforts start east of Silver Lake Park

Work is expected to continue through July 31.

Sidewalks
Nicholas Holicky, with Ti-Zack Concrete, works on a portion of sidewalk along Ninth Street Northeast near its intersection with 14th Avenue on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Rochester. Marked concrete sidewalk panels in the project area between 11th Avenue Northeast in the west and East Circle Drive in the east and Viola Road in the north and the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks in the south are planned to be replaced between now and July 31, 2022, according to a press release from the city.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 26, 2022 12:23 PM
ROCHESTER — Sidewalk replacement efforts have started in a portion of Northeast Rochester.

The work area boundaries are Viola Road to the north, 11th Avenue Northeast to the west, Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks to the south, and East Circle Drive to the east.

Sidewalk defects being addressed are marked with pink paint, and property owners will receive a door hanger notice to explain pending work.

The work, which is expected to continue through July 31, will start at Silver Lake Park and move east.

Temporary traffic obstructions in parking lanes, as well as sidewalk closures lasting up to two weeks, are expected.

The work is a continuation of Rochester Public Works’ annual sidewalk project, which repairs or replaces approximately 5% of the city’s sidewalks annually. It is part of Rochester’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan that was adopted in 2013.

Sidewalk plan map.jpg
A Rochester map identifies the years when sidewalk improvements are expected to be made.
City of Rochester

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
