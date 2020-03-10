LAKE CITY — Getting around Lake City during construction on U.S. Highway 61 will be much easier after the city put a stop to some signage regulations during this summer's construction period.
Megan Smith, the city's director of planning and community development, said placing a temporary halt on regulations for temporary signage in the downtown area will help businesses communicate with potential customers during construction.
"This is something the city can do to help ease the difficulty of the highway project next year," she said. Temporary signs include signs that say, "'Yes we're open,' 'We've changed our business hours' or 'Happy hour extended.'"
Normally, the city puts a limit on the number of signs and the duration they can be shown — typically 15 days — requiring business owners to apply for permits as well.
"They do not need to go to City Hall to apply for a permit," said Mayor Mark Nichols. "We've just removed the regulations. It's just another way to provide support to our downtown business owners during the construction period."
In other business, the city will get a boost in its efforts to repair the 300 Dock — one of four docks located at Marina Point — this spring.
The Sept. 24 tornado that hit Lake City damaged the 300 Dock, which now contains 40 slips. Nichols said strong winds bent the dock and the piers.
That led the city to move up plans to replace the dock, a job originally scheduled for 2022. During the Feb. 10 council meeting, the council approved a $595,000 bid for replacement of the damaged docks.
However, City Administrator Rob Keehn said the city received two requests to buy and remove the damaged dock, with one bid coming in at $30,000. Because the buyer will take care of the damaged dock, the cost of removing the old dock can be taken off the bid for replacement. That will save the city another $39,500, for a total net gain of $69,500.
"This came in quickly," Keehn said. "It seems to make financial sense."
Nichols said getting the old dock out of the way quickly is an important early step toward getting the replacement dock constructed fast. That's especially true if water in Lake Pepin will be higher than normal, as predicted.
"We have a short time to get the new dock in there and the old one out," Nichols said. "We're more concerned about getting the old one out before the water gets up."