Silver Lake drawdown planned for dam work

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities will draw down Silver Lake on Dec. 9 to replace a hydraulic cylinder on Silver Lake Dam.

The drawdown will start Friday, Dec. 9, with the goal of reaching a lake level of approximately 5 feet below normal for five days, starting Monday, Dec. 12.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the lake is expected to start refilling until normal elevation is reached.

This drawdown has been coordinated with the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the plan is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

RPU is cautioning people from walking out into the exposed lake bed or ice, since there could be unforeseen dangers associated with the freeze/thaw and possible muddy conditions.

