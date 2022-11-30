SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Silver Lake drawdown planned for dam work

The lake level is expected to be held at 5 feet below normal for five days.

Silver Lake
Silver Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
November 30, 2022 11:06 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities will draw down Silver Lake on Dec. 9 to replace a hydraulic cylinder on Silver Lake Dam.

The drawdown will start Friday, Dec. 9, with the goal of reaching a lake level of approximately 5 feet below normal for five days, starting Monday, Dec. 12.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the lake is expected to start refilling until normal elevation is reached.

This drawdown has been coordinated with the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the plan is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

RPU is cautioning people from walking out into the exposed lake bed or ice, since there could be unforeseen dangers associated with the freeze/thaw and possible muddy conditions.

By Staff reports
