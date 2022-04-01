Silver Lake dredging and potential dam removal fuels plan for community meeting

ROCHESTER – Silver Lake sediment removal, along with proposed changes to the park, will be discussed during an in-person community meeting Wednesday, April 6.

Rochester Parks and Recreation, along with Mayor Kim Norton, will hold a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the city’s Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Pkwy

The city is asking for the state to borrow $11.67 million to help fund the anticipated $23.34 million project, and staff will be on hand Wednesday evening to discuss the proposal and answer questions.

“We invite all members of the community to join us for this gathering,” Park Board President Linnea Archer said in a statement announcing the event. “Silver Lake Park is a treasure of the community and of our park system. The ongoing commitment and passion to this public place is shared by the Park Board, Parks & Recreation Department, and City of Rochester.

“We know residents and visitors share in that sentiment as well. It is our hope that this meeting will provide greater clarity on the various aspects of the proposed project and their intended outcomes.”

Sediment removal in Silver Lake is needed to adhere to Army Corps of Engineers and flood mitigation requirements. It is anticipated to cost nearly $5.2 million.

Silver Lake was last dredged 25 years ago, and 200,000 cubic yards of sediment must be removed. The sediment is largely generated from agricultural areas outside of Rochester.

With the dredging planned, the city also has plans to replace the 1937 Silver Lake Dam with a 400-foot channel of cascading pools to control water levels while also allowing new recreational activities.

Park neighbors and others have raised concerns about the proposed dam removal, citing concerns about the loss of lake size and downstream impacts, as well as the historic relevance of the dam.

In addition to the proposed dam modification, the Silver Lake project would add a pedestrian bridge on the west side of the lake and expand the pedestrian trail along the north side.