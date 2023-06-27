Silver Lake Park deemed historic as Soldiers Field maintains eligibility for future review

ROCHESTER — Silver Lake Park was designated as a local historic landmark Monday, but city officials pointed out the new status doesn’t mean elements of the park created in the 1930s won’t change.

“You can alter properties that are designated as a landmark,” said Molly Patterson-Lungren, Rochester’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator. “You can alter the features that make it historic, but you look at the proposed alteration as a whole, and you say ‘how does that impact the park as a whole?’”

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton specifically pointed to a lingering proposal that could modify the existing Silver Lake Dam and add a pedestrian bridge over a new structure designed to maintain the footprint of the existing lake.

“The discussion I recall from before is that this (designation) does not mean the dam can’t be removed,” she said, citing past council support for replacing the dam.

Community Development Director Irene Woodward said such changes, as well as changes found in the park’s recently adopted master plan, could still happen.

“The dam is identified as a feature, but it’s also not the same dam that it was in 1937,” she told the council, pointing to alterations in the 1990s.

“There was a dam in that location, and that was the key to identifying it,” she added. “It doesn’t mean that particular dam as it is right now.”

Molly Patterson-Lungren said key features related to the park’s historic status are those that have remained largely unchanged since 1937, when park development was completed with the use of federal work-relief funds.

The council voted 4-2 to designate the portion of the park that sits north of Seventh Street Northeast as a city landmark, which includes Silver Lake and the dam that was constructed in the 1930s.

It makes the park the city’s 14th officially designated historic landmark.

However, some council members worry the designation will limit the city’s ability to address future environmental concerns or emerging park needs.

“I think we would be trapped,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, joining council member Molly Dennis in voting against the designation.

Council member Shaun Palmer said the designation of the park in his ward is important for the city and reflects on efforts to protect its history.

“If you are going to go down the road and do historic landmark designation to other people’s property, I think that you are struggling with the same questions they have,” he said. “To me, this is a no-brainer.”

The move was supported by three Rochester residents, who spoke during a public hearing ahead of the council decision.

Dave Morrill, a member of Friends of Silver Lake, said when the park opened the city’s mayor said he hoped the park would help make Rochester a better place to live.

“I’m hoping landmark dedication will help us with that also,” Morrill said.

Soldiers Feild sees support

In addition to designating Silver Lake Park as a city landmark, the City Council voted 5-0 to keep Soldiers Field Memorial Landmark on a list of approximately 100 properties facing review as potential historic landmarks.

Nearly a dozen Rochester residents, including two members of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, asked the council to maintain the possibility of future designation of the park.

“When we are convinced something should be removed, we will remove it,” HPC Chairman Mark Hubly said. “Otherwise, it might need future review.”

The commission voted 4-3 in May to keep the park on the list of potential landmarks, but Parks and Recreation appealed the decision, citing a lack of historic integrity after years of park changes.

Council members Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Shaun Palmer voiced support for designating the park as a landmark.

“Soldiers Field is my favorite park,” Palmer said. “It is the most historic.”

Designation on Monday was not possible, since a property must be reviewed by the State Historic Preservation Office before local action can be taken.

Patterson-Lungren said the state review hasn’t happened, because a federal review recently determined the park does not have historic significance. She said a state review would likely take 60 days.

The federal review was conducted as part of the process to receive $5 million in federal funding for a portion of $20.1 million in planned park upgrades, which include the creation of a new water park.