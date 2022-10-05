Silver Lake Park plan approved with potential for tweaks as future renovations are sought

ROCHESTER — A vision for future upgrades to Silver Lake Park was approved Tuesday with the acknowledgement that revisions are likely.

“This is a master plan , and we don’t have funding for everything right now,” Rochester Park Board President Linnea Archer said of the plan that received a 4-2 vote for approval by the board.

The plan calls for a variety of revisions, including the creation of a new splash pad and shallow play pools in lieu of a swimming pool, as well as upgrades to the skate park and expanded trails and water access.

“It will help drive what happens first, and where our focuses are,” Archer said.

Rochester Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said the city has $4 million earmarked for Silver Lake Park revisions, with the potential to see another $1 million in grants for specific projects.

The funding could cover the cost of the proposed first of four phases for renovations estimated to cost up to $17.6 million.

The new splash pad area, which would offer flexibility for the addition of a new pool in the future, is estimated to cost $3 million, and the planned skate park upgrades could cost $580,000.

Proposed Phase 1 upgrades to the park's west shelter area are slated to cost another $1 million.

The "nature experience" concept is one of two proposals for Silver Lake Park that were used to generate community input regarding the future of the Rochester park. City of Rochester

Other proposed initial renovations include a basketball court near the skate park and creation of a meeting area dedicated to the Dakota people.

Nigbur said exact costs of the projects, as well as design aspects, will be determined as work continues with the master plan approved.

Park Board member Dick Dale, who represents the ward that includes the park, said questions remain about the plan.

“There’s a whole lot of things that just don’t add up,” he said, raising questions about the assumption that the Silver Lake Dam will be modified and some proposed changes.

As a member of the Silver Lake Friends, he said the group would have preferred to see the plan put on hold, but the majority of the Park Board opted to move the effort forward, asking Parks and Recreation staff to meet with the friends group to address concerns related to the plan.

“Minor adjustments are going to be made throughout the process,” Archer said, adding that she was encouraged by the level of community feedback that helped create the park plan.

Nigbur said the dam modification is shown in the master plan based on earlier council approval to seek state funding for the project. If the project isn’t funded, the related changes in the master plan’s Phase 2 can be removed or modified.

With the plan in place, Nigbur said design work can start on some Phase 1 projects, with work on changes to the park possible next year.