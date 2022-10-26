SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Silver Lake Park recommended as city landmark

Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission again focuses on dam status in discussion of park as historic feature of the city.

Silver Lake Dam
The Silver Lake dam on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 25, 2022 08:42 PM
ROCHESTER — A unanimous recommendation to designate Silver Lake Park for landmark status came with continued discussion of potential changes to the dam that created the namesake park.

“This is definitely the most controversial issues,” Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission member Mark Hubly said of the dam.

During an hour-long discussion, the nine-member commission tweaked a related landmark designation study of the park Tuesday to make sure the dam and size of the lake will be seen as contributing factors of the park’s history.

If the Rochester City Council agrees with the commission, Silver Lake Park will become a city landmark, which adds a layer of review when significant changes are proposed.

Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said any work requiring a permit would likely be reviewed by the commission, along with smaller projects that could affect the historic nature of the park.

With Rochester Public Works proposing modification of the dam in connection to required dredging, she said that project would be reviewed under current city ordinances, if the park is designated.

The proposed dam project, which would replace the existing structure with a different way to hold back water.

The proposal also includes the creation of a new pedestrian bridge over the lake, a new path on the north shore of the lake and pedestrian and bike trail access under the Broadway Avenue bridge.

However, none of those projects were under review Tuesday.

Neither were potential changes to the park that have been outlined in a recently adopted master plan that calls for adding a variety of amenities to the park.

Patterson-Lungren said designation leads the way to the added review, which would then look at proposed changes and maintenance efforts on a case-by-case basis.

Silver Lake
Silver Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Any commission review would consider whether proposed efforts to preserve, rehabilitate, restore or reconstruct key elements of the park would change its historic character.

The report approved by the commission Tuesday is an effort to look at how the park is currently defined, focusing on its history from 1937 to 1941, when the park was being created.

Patterson-Lungren said it also acknowledges that the land had a history before becoming a park, and the park's history since being developed, but landmark designation would be confined to the portion of the park north of Seventh Street Northeast, since the southern areas were added after the park was created.

In an effort to address some of the park’s most recent history, commissioner Barry Skolnick suggested removing the landmark study's reference to the dam modification proposal.

“If we put it in our report, it’s like saying we agree with them,” he said.

A majority of the commission disagreed.

“I feel you are trying to ignore some things that have happened,” commission member Jeffrey Fague said, adding that inclusion of the proposal doesn’t mean it’s supported.

Commission members eventually found compromise in pointing out Public Works considers dredging as a need for Silver Lake, but other changes are considered potential additions to the project.

With the commission’s recommendation, the Rochester City Council is expected to consider the landmark status of Silver Lake Park during a future meeting.

What happened: The Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission voted 9-0 to recommend Silver Lake Park be designated as a city landmark.

Why does this matter: Landmark designation would mean significant changes to the park would require an added layer of review by the commission. With a new master plan for the park, as well as a proposed modification of its dam operations, work would be reviewed based on how it would affect the park's historic significance.

What's next: The Rochester City Council will review the recommendation at a future meeting to determine whether the park should be designated as a landmark.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
