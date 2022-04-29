SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Silver Lake planning effort is seeking online community comment through survey, interactive map

Residents are being asked to weigh in with thoughts regarding park amenities and potential updates

4b0a6a45b87f5d210b69db248d733384.jpg
Runners use the trail at Silver Lake Park.
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 29, 2022 03:19 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Community input is being sought as the Rochester Park and Recreation Department starts work on a master plan for the future of Silver Lake Park.

Working with project consultant Asakura Robinson, the goal is to create the first comprehensive plan for the park by this fall in an effort to help guide future investment and better serve users.

“Silver Lake Park is a key attraction to our downtown area and is heavily frequented by Rochester’s residents and visitors,” Mike Nigbur, parks and forestry division head, said in a statement announcing two opportunities for community members to provide feedback. “We encourage the community to get involved and participate in engagement opportunities on this important project, as it will provide the direction on the long-term vision and strategies to achieve this updated vision for the park.”

The city has created an online survey at https://tinyurl.com/ycksptnt to gauge public views. The survey is currently available in English, with plans to translate it to Spanish, Somali and Arabic.

Additionally, an interactive online map at https://tinyurl.com/y8juk2zh provides an opportunity to provide specific thoughts on park amenities, potential changes and concerns. The map offers instructions in several languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both of these engagement opportunities will be available through May 22, and the input will be used to create concepts for the community to review and discuss further.

There is also a specific survey being conducted regarding the skate park, which is available at https://tinyurl.com/52nxvv6t .

Additional engagement opportunities during the master planning effort are expected to include focus groups and in-person engagement at the park in the coming months.

ALSO READ
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Funny story – Goonies returning to the Med City
The signs are almost there. Recent building permits for new signs signal that Rochester's long-time comedy club – Goonies – will take the stage again on Broadway in the near future.
April 28, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
042821-shoe-repair-5788.jpg
Members Only
Business
After saving soles for 104 years, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair to close
Pete Chafos and Jerry Haas are planning to retire at the end of May.
April 27, 2022 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Cameo at the Castle
Members Only
Business
Cameo at the Castle is closing its doors in downtown Rochester
Rochester's Cameo at the Castle restaurant, which Zach and Danika Ohly opened in late 2018, will soon close with Saturday as its last day cooking. Cameo leases the lower level of the renovated Castle, the former Rochester Senior Center, at 121 N Broadway Ave.
April 27, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

While the master plan project is ongoing, several areas for improvement have been identified as part of this process, including:

  • Updated conceptual designs for an expanded playground.
  • Updated aquatics facility.
  • Updated skate park.

It is estimated that improvements at Silver Lake Park will cost about $4 million, with funding from the recent voter-approved park levy referendum.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERSILVER LAKEALL-ACCESS
What to read next
HUD visit.jpg
Local
HUD official touts local actions to fight homelessness
Regional administrator praises Olmsted County and Rochester participation in national House America effort.
April 29, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County lifting seasonal load restrictions
The change starts Monday.
April 29, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
20220428.LinninghamHeadshot.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Eric Linningham is bringing breakfast food on wheels to Rochester with Merge Craft Food
Thanks to help from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Linningham will open a food truck unlike any other in Rochester to kick off the summer.
April 29, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
160954325_485754155890983_1304975354858323558_n.jpg
Local
New 1st district GOP chairman is a 19-year-old recent Albert Lea high school graduate
Aaron Farris began his involvement in GOP politics when he was 14.
April 29, 2022 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle