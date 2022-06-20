SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Silver Lake Pool moves closer to opening

The pool is likely to open before the end of the month as Soldiers Field Pool has reaches capacity in hot weather.

Soldiers Field Swimming Pool
Nikolas Hust, 9, left, James Doolittle, 10, and Michael Dahlke,11, all of Rochester, jump into the pool on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Soldiers Field Swimming Pool in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
June 20, 2022 05:21 PM
ROCHESTER — For people looking to escape the heat, the National Weather Service shows more seasonable temperatures return to Southeast Minnesota by midweek.

For those trying to escape the crowds staying cool at the Soldier’s Field Pool, relief is almost here too.

The parts to repair a vandalized drain cover at the Silver Lake Pool are expected to arrive by the end of the week or early next week, said Ben Boldt, recreation supervisor at the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.

“I’m hoping by the end of the month, we can have patrons there,” Boldt said.

Meanwhile, in part due to hot weather and being the only public pool open for now, The Soldiers Field Pool has been at capacity at least three times so far this season.

Soldiers Field Swimming Pool
Tiwana Brown, 10, of Rochester, plays on the waterslide on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Soldiers Field Swimming Pool in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It’s been a good summer so far this first couple of weeks,” Boldt said.

That pool has a capacity of 450 people, he added.

“We don’t really have a time limit patrons can be there, so people just have to wait when they’re at capacity,” he said. “Fortunately, people aren’t having to wait long.”

When both municipal pools are open, Soldiers Field Pool tends to have more patrons, Boldt said. On hot days, the Silver Lake Pool takes some pressure off the Soldiers Field Pool, he added.

A combination of the warm weather and the closure has likely led to higher attendance at the city’s public beaches. Staff at Foster Arend Beach report that about 150 people have been there daily during the recent hot weather, Boldt said. Staff at Foster Arend supervise the beach but neither city beach has life guards, Boldt added. The Parks and Recreation Department doesn't staff Cascade Lake Beach.

Soldiers Field Swimming Pool
Isaiah Bilderback, 13, and Jayden Gary, 14, play underwater on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Soldiers Field Swimming Pool in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Silver Lake Pool being closed has helped ensure Soldiers Field Pool has had enough staff and lifeguards.

The Rochester Swim Club recruits, trains and helps schedule lifeguards at the pools, Boldt said.

“Obviously we want to have the staff there to make sure people have a safe time at the pool,” Boldt said. “It’s been a great partnership to help us program at the pools.”

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
