Silver Lake pool not in Rochester's 2022 spending plan

Rochester’s recommended $472 million budget for 2022 doesn’t provide funds to reopen Silver Lake Park’s swimming pool.

Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer, who represents the section of the city that includes the park, said he’d like to see an adjustment to reopen the pool.

Doing so would cost an estimated $95,000, according to City Administrator Alison Zelms.

“Operations in a normal year with normal fees for Silver Lake pool is approximately $40,000,” she said. “You also need to look at the capital side to make sure what you are operating is open and operable.”

Amid 2020 pandemic-related revenue reductions, the city had planned to permanently close the pool before a community effort during the spring sought one more year of operations.

Volunteers from the Rochester Swim Club work on the pool house Thursday, June 3, 2021 in preparation for this weekend's opening. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

As a result, the council authorized spending $45,000 from its contingency funds for one more season, while the city’s Park Board redirected $50,000 to cover the cost of repairs and maintenance.

The council then earmarked $70,000 in federal funds to provide free admission at both city pools. The funds are a portion of the $17.5 million the city is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The results increased attendance, which reached 6,990 people as of Aug. 3, up from 3,601 in 2019.

The Soldiers Field pool attendance was 32,514 during the same period.

Palmer said the numbers point to a need to keep the pool open.

While no other council members have voiced a preference either way during public council discussions, Zelms said it’s not surprising at this point,

“We have a lot of folks that haven’t been through the budget process,” she said, adding that they are likely waiting to see the overall report before voicing opinions on individual projects.

Four of the seven council members are serving their first term on the council.

Zelms said the council would ideally provide direction at its next meeting, which is Sept. 13, since the council plans to set its preliminary tax levy a week later, capping the amount of property taxes the city can collect.

Taylor Peterson, a volunteer from the Mayo High School swim team, gives swimming lessons to Faith Chitseko, a member of the Boys and Girls Club, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Silver Lake pool in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

However, the council will have wiggle room, since the final budget isn’t slated for approval until Dec. 6.

Funds could be shifted within the budget, including tapping contingency funds again at a later date.

A proposal to borrow up to $15 million for park projects, including renovations at Silver Lake and Soldiers Field parks, is also in play, with the intent of paying the debt with half of the annual $2 million collected through the parks referendum approved last year.

The effort could result in new Soldiers Field Park pool construction in 2022 or 2023, and if the Silver Lake pool remains open, it would provide an alternative.

Long-term plans developed in 2016 call for Soldiers Field Park to maintain a public pool with additional aquatics features, while Silver Lake Park would add new water-play elements without a traditional swimming pool.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said current public engagement through surveys and future planning efforts will help city staff and elected officials determine whether that remains the community’s desired path.

While the final projects won’t be determined until after additional public input is sought, the revised spending plan would likely need to be approved or rejected later this year to be included in the final spending plan.