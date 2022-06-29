SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
News | Local
Silver Lake pool opening Thursday

Repair means both public city pools will be available during the holiday weekend.

d6aa92ce85d8cd88f3a052c9e6933d5b.jpg
Silver Lake pool is slated to open Thursday.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
June 29, 2022 04:41 PM
ROCHESTER — The pool in Silver Lake Park will open Thursday,

The main drain cover, which had been destroyed by vandalism, has been replaced, so both Rochester public pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. July 4.

“We thank the community for their patience as we waited for and then installed this important piece of pool equipment, and we look forward to opening Silver Lake Pool for all to enjoy,” Rochester Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said in a statement announcing the opening of the Silver Lake pool.

Daily fees for the city’s pools have been adjusted, with the first youth in a group being admitted for free and each additional member between ages 2 and 17 being charged $2. Adult fees were also lowered to $3. Children under 2 years old are admitted without charge,

The Silver Lake Pool, 840 Seventh St. SE, offers open swimming from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on other days of the week.

The Soldiers Field Pool, 244 Soldiers Field Drive SW, offers open swimming from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week

Lifeguards are on duty at both pools during the open-swim hours.

