Single-car crash injures four on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A single-car crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester.

A 2022 Tesla Model S entered onto southbound Highway 52 from 37th Street and hit the center median, according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver, 40-year-old Eldon Gale Nelson of Rochester, didn’t suffer any injuries.

His passengers were all transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. 39-year-old Joshua James Ertle of Lakeland and 41-year-old Tanya Ann Meek of Rochester were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Keith Ryan Pritchett, 34, of Rochester, and 38-year-old Melissa Marie Shaw of Albert Lea were both wearing their seatbelts.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.