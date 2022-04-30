SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Single-car crash injures four on Highway 52 in Rochester

The four passengers were all transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries Friday, April 30, 2022.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 30, 2022 05:28 PM
ROCHESTER — A single-car crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester.

A 2022 Tesla Model S entered onto southbound Highway 52 from 37th Street and hit the center median, according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver, 40-year-old Eldon Gale Nelson of Rochester, didn’t suffer any injuries.

His passengers were all transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. 39-year-old Joshua James Ertle of Lakeland and 41-year-old Tanya Ann Meek of Rochester were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Keith Ryan Pritchett, 34, of Rochester, and 38-year-old Melissa Marie Shaw of Albert Lea were both wearing their seatbelts.

All drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No alcohol was involved in the crash.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.

