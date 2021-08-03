Single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County injures driver
The vehicle was heading northbound on Highway 52 near Leon Township when it left the roadway and entered the median.
CANNON FALLS -- A single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, on U.S. 52 led to the driver being taken to the hospital.
Lynn Ann Williams, 73, of Waukon, Iowa, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala northbound on the highway south of 100th Avenue when it left the roadway and entered the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Williams was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life threatening injuries.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Wanamingo Fire Department and Cannon Falls Ambulance responded to the scene.
