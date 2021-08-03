SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County injures driver

The vehicle was heading northbound on Highway 52 near Leon Township when it left the roadway and entered the median.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
August 03, 2021 12:33 PM
Share

CANNON FALLS -- A single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, on U.S. 52 led to the driver being taken to the hospital.

Lynn Ann Williams, 73, of Waukon, Iowa, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala northbound on the highway south of 100th Avenue when it left the roadway and entered the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Williams was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Wanamingo Fire Department and Cannon Falls Ambulance responded to the scene.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLCRASHESPUBLIC SAFETYGOODHUE COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link