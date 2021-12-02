Single-vehicle crash injures woman in Goodhue County
The vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 when it left the roadway and hit a guard rail.
RED WING -- A Rosemount, Minn., woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 61 near Welch Township.
Christina Rae Lacoursiere, 38, was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle southbound on Highway 61 at 3:23 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and hit a guard rail, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. The report states drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Lacoursiere was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Pine Island Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Miesville Fire Department responded to the scene.
