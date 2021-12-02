SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Single-vehicle crash injures woman in Goodhue County

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 when it left the roadway and hit a guard rail.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 01, 2021 07:45 PM
Share

RED WING -- A Rosemount, Minn., woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 61 near Welch Township.

Christina Rae Lacoursiere, 38, was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle southbound on Highway 61 at 3:23 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and hit a guard rail, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. The report states drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Lacoursiere was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Pine Island Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Miesville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts