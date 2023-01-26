Six Rochester area teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL — Six teachers from Southeast Minnesota have been selected as candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

The candidates from the area include:



Jessica Bernand and Heather Ruzek of Austin Public Schools

Rachel Thoma of Dover-Eyota Public Schools

Krista Bumgardner of Houston Public Schools

Anthony Boldt of Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools

Jeff Wibben of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools

The winning candidate will become the 59th teacher to receive the recognition. Eligible candidates include teachers for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education, from public or private schools.

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet will be May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.