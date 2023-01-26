STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Six Rochester area teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet will be May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Education school stock photo
By Staff reports
January 25, 2023
ST. PAUL — Six teachers from Southeast Minnesota have been selected as candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

The candidates from the area include:

  • Jessica Bernand and Heather Ruzek of Austin Public Schools
  • Rachel Thoma of Dover-Eyota Public Schools
  • Krista Bumgardner of Houston Public Schools
  • Anthony Boldt of Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools
  • Jeff Wibben of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools
The winning candidate will become the 59th teacher to receive the recognition. Eligible candidates include teachers for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education, from public or private schools.

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet will be May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

