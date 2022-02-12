Sixth Street Bridge concepts up for discussion Monday

ROCHESTER — A discussion of the proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River is set for Monday.

“Sixth Street bridge is going to be a sticky wicket,” Rochester City Council member Mark Bransford said Monday when the council opted to delay the discussion with less than 30 minutes remaining in its weekly study session.

“There are a lot of questions on Sixth Street Bridge, so I think it will be a lengthy agenda item,” council member Molly Dennis added.

While discussion of the proposed bridge dates back to 1973, the concept gained traction last year as part of a small-area plan that includes 60 acres between South Broadway Avenue and Third Avenue Southeast. Also bordered by Fourth and Ninth streets, the plan includes potential reuses for the former AMPI and Kmart lots.

Pat Regan, president of Camegaran LLC, which owns the former AMPI and Kmart sites, has said the bridge will be key to his development plans.

“The Sixth Street bridge is absolutely critical in our view, especially for the full rehabilitation of the AMPI building in particular,” he said.

Several council members, along with community residents, have concerns that the bridge will increase traffic into residential neighborhoods east and west of the site.

On Monday, the council will review two concepts created by consultants from Perkins and Will, who worked with city staff and a design team of local residents. The concepts were also the topic of several community discussions in recent months.

One option for the proposed Sixth Street Bridge over the Zumbro River calls for a 60-foot bridge deck that would provide access to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Contributed / City of Rochester

The options are a 60-foot wide bridge with 12-foot sidewalks and larger a 102-foot wide bridge with sidewalks that range from 10 feet to 25 feet in width.

“Input from the co-design team and the public clearly indicated that the function of the bridge should accommodate all modes of transportation with the caveat that pedestrians and bicyclists should be prioritized,” a report to the council states.

Both preliminary designs feature trees and other plants on the bridge, but the wider option would triple the potential greenspace.

Estimated prices are listed as $18 million and $20.2 million, with potential added expenses related to proposed riverfront access and enhancement projects on Sixth Street leading to the bridge.

The larger of the two options for the proposed Sixth Street Bridge over the Zumbro River calls for a 120-foot bridge deck that would provide access to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, as well as more green space.

In addition to being asked about preferences on design concepts, the council will be asked to consider applications for state and federal funding, as well as initiating the next phase of design.

A potential schedule provided to the council indicates construction of the bridge could be completed in 2026, if approved and funded.

The proposed bridge is the only topic scheduled for discussion during the council’s study session at 3:30 p.m. Monday, with the meeting held in council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will also livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

