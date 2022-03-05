Sixth Street bridge discussion returning to Rochester council

ROCHESTER – Additional engineering and design work for a proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River will be considered Monday.

The Rochester City Council will be asked during its regular meeting Monday to approve the work, along with efforts to apply for federal funding to pay 80% of the construction costs.

Last month, council members voiced a variety of differing options after being presented with two concepts for the bridge, which carried cost estimates ranging from $18 million to $20.2 million.

Monday’s request includes some guidelines for future design efforts. They include:



Maximizing project goals while minimizing costs.

Including traffic mitigation treatments

Being modeled after bridges within Rochester with strong neighborhood connections

Discussion involving the proposed bridge reportedly dates back to 1973, but the latest talk emerged with the creation of a plan for possible development of 60 acres east of the river and south of Fourth Street. The area includes the former AMPI and Kmart sites.

The City Council approved a $284,990 contract with Perkins and Will last year to create the initial creation of the bridge concepts reviewed last month. The next steps are expected to build off options and public discussion held as part of that process.

The work is expected to be funded with state Destination Medical Center funds.

In addition to the creation of a new bridge, the project is expected to include work on improving direct access to the Zumbro River and area trails, as well as Sixth Street improvements and traffic calming efforts between Second Avenue Southwest and Ninth Avenue Southeast.

The project discussion will be part of the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

March 1

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of March 1 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The online meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday. The online meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. The council will meet as the city’s economic development authority during the meeting.

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Olmsted County Justice Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

• Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center.

Destination Medical Center

• DMC Corp. executive committee, 9:30 a.m. Thursday in suite 102 of the Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE