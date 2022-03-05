SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Sixth Street bridge discussion returning to Rochester council

Plan calls for additional design and engineering work for proposed Zumbro River crossing

Sixth Street bridge concept.jpg
The project area for the proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River in downtown Rochester is marked on an aerial map. Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 05, 2022 12:00 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Additional engineering and design work for a proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River will be considered Monday.

The Rochester City Council will be asked during its regular meeting Monday to approve the work, along with efforts to apply for federal funding to pay 80% of the construction costs.

Last month, council members voiced a variety of differing options after being presented with two concepts for the bridge, which carried cost estimates ranging from $18 million to $20.2 million.

Read more from Randy
030122-OXBOW-VISITOR-CENTER-2997.jpg
Local
New Oxbow Park Nature Center opening delayed to fall, but work continues toward smooth transition
Construction costs for Olmsted County project climb by nearly $400,000 since groundbreaking last year
March 03, 2022 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Former National Pawn Co.
Local
The Landing MN finds new downtown location
A purchase agreement has been signed by the nonprofit that provides services for people struggling with homelessness.
March 03, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
01 Rochesterfest Chairperson Announcement
Local
7 things to know about Rochesterfest 2022
New chairman and theme announced for citywide celebration.
March 03, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Monday’s request includes some guidelines for future design efforts. They include:

  • Maximizing project goals while minimizing costs.
  • Including traffic mitigation treatments
  • Being modeled after bridges within Rochester with strong neighborhood connections

Discussion involving the proposed bridge reportedly dates back to 1973, but the latest talk emerged with the creation of a plan for possible development of 60 acres east of the river and south of Fourth Street. The area includes the former AMPI and Kmart sites.
The City Council approved a $284,990 contract with Perkins and Will last year to create the initial creation of the bridge concepts reviewed last month. The next steps are expected to build off options and public discussion held as part of that process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work is expected to be funded with state Destination Medical Center funds.

In addition to the creation of a new bridge, the project is expected to include work on improving direct access to the Zumbro River and area trails, as well as Sixth Street improvements and traffic calming efforts between Second Avenue Southwest and Ninth Avenue Southeast.

The project discussion will be part of the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

March 1

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of March 1 include:

Rochester 

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The online meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday. The online meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. The council will meet as the city’s economic development authority during the meeting.

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County 

• Olmsted County Justice Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

• Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center.

Destination Medical Center

• DMC Corp. executive committee, 9:30 a.m. Thursday in suite 102 of the Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5611.jpg
Local
Photos: Public Visitation for Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Truman, Minnestota
A public visitation was held for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
March 05, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Surgery Perham Health.jpg
NewsMD
Plan well and plan early: Steps and advice for creating a health care directive
No one likes to consider the worst "what ifs" when it comes to their health and mortality, but worst-case scenarios are something people need to be prepared for. Having an advanced care plan in place helps loved ones and health care workers make treatment decisions in an emergency, and guarantees a patient's wishes are fulfilled.
March 05, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
Social Lights
Local
Social Lights ends early as severe weather looms
Storms expected to start in afternoon and continue into evening, with possibility of hail and tornadoes
March 05, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 President's and Dean's lists and graduates
Fall 2021 President’s list
March 05, 2022 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports