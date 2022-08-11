SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Sixth Street bridge project lands $19.9 million in federal support

Planned Zumbro River crossing remains in design phase as funding for up to 80% of the project is secured.

Sixth Street bridge concept.jpg
The project area for the proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River in downtown Rochester is marked on an aerial map.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 11, 2022 11:12 AM
ROCHESTER — Work toward creating a Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River is receiving $19.9 million in federal support.

The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the Rochester project will benefit from a portion of $99.4 million in federal grants aimed to modernize transportation infrastructure in Minnesota.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement announcing the funding for six projects in the state. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.” 

The planned Sixth Street bridge remains in the design phase, but the Rochester City Council approved the federal grant application in March , with the possibility that it could fund up to 80% of the cost of the project.

Cost estimates on a pair of early concepts presented in February ranged from $18 million to $20.2 million, but additional expenses could stem from work along Sixth Avenue on both sides of the bridge in an effort to improve traffic movement through the area.

While a Sixth Street Bridge has been proposed in the past, the recent effort emerged with the creation of a plan for possible development of 60 acres east of the river and south of Fourth Street. The area includes the former AMPI and Kmart sites.

The city signed a $284,990 contract with architectural firm Perkins & Will last year for the initial bridge concepts presented this year, which included 60-foot- and 120-foot-wide options with a variety of amenities.

The federal funding award provides some insight on amenities that will need to be part of the project.

In addition to spanning the river at Sixth Street, the federal award anticipates the project will create new approaches on both sides of the bridge, connect Sixth Street to the Zumbro South Trail for improved river access, develop a new trail on the west bank of the river and improve safety at key intersections connected to the bridge.

Sixth Street Bridge concept A.jpg
One option for the proposed Sixth Street Bridge over the Zumbro River calls for a 60-foot bridge deck that would provide access to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Contributed / City of Rochester

“The project is expected to encourage redevelopment of brownfield sites in low-income neighborhoods that have been historically bypassed due to lack of transportation access,” the funding announcement also states.

In addition to the Rochester funding, Thursday’s federal announcement includes:

  • $9. 5 million for Big Woods Transit Facility construction by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa.
  • $18 million for the Minnesota Department of Transportation to reconstruct a portion of State Highway 197 in northern Minnesota.
  • $12 million for Hennepin County to make planned Lake Street multimodal improvements to enhance bus rapid transit
  • $15 million to Plymouth for its Station 73 Transit and Regional Improvement Program
  • Nearly $25 million to Duluth to reconstruct approximately two miles of its West Superior Street active transportation corridor.

The federally supported projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, and mobility and community connectivity.
Evaluations considered how projects will improve accessibility for all travelers, bolster supply chain efficiency and support racial equity and economic growth, especially in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty.

