News | Local

Sleigh ride fundraiser for Special Olympics to be held Feb. 26

Snow or no snow, the event will occur on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Olmsted County History Center.

Sleigh rides at History Center
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 19, 2022 02:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The snow may be dwindling, but there is still a chance for some winter fun for a cause next weekend at the Olmsted County History Center.

Sleigh rides — or horse-drawn wagon rides if there is not enough snow — will be given from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Olmsted County History Center, located at the intersection of West Circle Drive Southwest and Salem Road Southwest.

The rides are done on a free-will donation basis and all proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics.

John Davis has been giving sleigh rides for about 15 years as part of Rochester's Winterfest.

A few weeks delayed from the typical first weekend in February date, Davis said he'll have about a dozen teams of horses to help with the day's festivities, including his own Belgians. In addition to the rides, attendees can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies by a warm bonfire.

"A number of parents will thank us by the end of the day because the kids will be tired," Davis said with a chuckle. "It's been a long cold winter, it seems like and it's an opportunity for people to get their kids outside for the day, do things and run around in the snow."

