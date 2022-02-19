Sleigh ride fundraiser for Special Olympics to be held Feb. 26

ROCHESTER — The snow may be dwindling, but there is still a chance for some winter fun for a cause next weekend at the Olmsted County History Center.

Sleigh rides — or horse-drawn wagon rides if there is not enough snow — will be given from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Olmsted County History Center, located at the intersection of West Circle Drive Southwest and Salem Road Southwest.

The rides are done on a free-will donation basis and all proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics.

John Davis has been giving sleigh rides for about 15 years as part of Rochester's Winterfest.

A few weeks delayed from the typical first weekend in February date, Davis said he'll have about a dozen teams of horses to help with the day's festivities, including his own Belgians. In addition to the rides, attendees can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies by a warm bonfire.

"A number of parents will thank us by the end of the day because the kids will be tired," Davis said with a chuckle. "It's been a long cold winter, it seems like and it's an opportunity for people to get their kids outside for the day, do things and run around in the snow."