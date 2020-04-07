GRAND MEADOW — Business has been good. So far.
But that might change, said Sadie Copley, owner of The Diner in Grand Meadow.
“I’m thinking it might wind down in the next couple of weeks with people not being able to work,” she said. “Most normal people go out two or three times a week. But if you don’t have a job, it’s hard to do.”
Copley owns the restaurant with her husband, Dan, while the couple also raise their teen boys.
For the past 13 years, The Diner, an institution in Grand Meadow, has been open during the week from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nights were for family, especially during high school sports seasons, when she and Dan would go to the boys’ games.
Now, with no sports, — and Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order three weeks ago to close all dine-in restaurants and bars — The Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4:30 to 7 p.m., which also helps accommodate customers’ needs.
“It’s definitely different,” Copley said, adding that they’re closed on weekends “for sanity.”
Business has also been different at Carr’s Bar & Grill in Racine.
“Basically, the major change is we have no more alcohol sales, just off-sale,” said Bob Carr, who owns the tavern with his wife, Angela. “We had to lay off all our employees, and it’s just the family working here now.”
With 10 employees gone — Carr said they rehired one cook part time — the restaurant has been doing as much business as it did before the governor’s order. But it’s all takeout.
One of the challenges has been scrounging up enough takeout containers to keep up with the orders.
“You can go through 200 to-go boxes in a day,” he said, adding that he’s ordered more, but those orders have been shorted by his main supplier because to-go items are in such demand.
Still, the community has rallied around his restaurant. The restaurant and the local Spring Valley VFW are sponsoring free food for truck drivers.
Meanwhile, J&S Repairs and the JCB tractor dealer have sponsored meals for health care workers from Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.
“They just have to show a badge,” Carr said. “Every little bit helps for these folks.”
Copley said her business has actually picked up because of the addition of dinners. Because of that, she hasn’t had to cut any employees.
To keep things straight, she writes the contents of every order on top of the box and tries to stagger the takeout orders out so not too many customers show up at once to pick up their food.
“People come in the front and the back,” she said. “If there’s too many, they step outside.”
Like at Carr’s, Copley said she’s trying to give back to the community that’s supporting her. She’s ordered extra supplies, such as toilet paper, and delivered it to people she knows are in need. She also delivered some food to an older customer she’d heard hadn’t eaten in a few days, and delivered meals to the town’s EMS crew.
“Everybody asks what they can do to keep us afloat,” Copley said. “They’re so supportive, and we’re so thankful.”
Carr agreed, saying the community’s support has been “top-notch.”
“They just don’t want to see us close down,” he said.