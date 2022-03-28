Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 27
Smoke alarm alerts neighbor to stove fire

Firefighters responded to a stove fire at Northwest Rochester apartment.

By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
March 27, 2022 07:54 PM
ROCHESTER — A kitchen fire caused smoke damage in a Rochester apartment early morning Sunday.

According to a report from the Rochester Fire Department, someone living in a second-floor apartment in a building at 500 block of Second Street NW reported hearing a smoke alarm going off in the building for about a half-hour at about 1:20 a.m.

Members of a fire crew that responded to the call didn’t find smoke or flames but did smell burnt food.

Firefighters knocked on the door of the first-floor apartment where the alarm was going off but no one answered. Firefighters looking through a window noticed flickering light from the kitchen. They called for other crews to respond and forced their way in through the front door. They found on the stove a pot with flames coming out of the top. Firefighters removed the pot from the stove and the melted bottom fell from the pot extinguishing the fire.

One person who was sleeping in the bedroom and a cat and dog were found in the apartment and taken outside. The person was treated on-site for smoke inhalation and fire crews ventilated the apartment. Damage from the fire was confined to the stove, the report shows.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted the Rochester Fire Department at the fire.

