News | Local
Rochester family alerted by smoke detectors early Monday, house lost in blaze

A family of four has been displaced due the fire, which threatened neighboring homes.

Rochester house fire Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
The Rochester Fire Department responds to a house fire on Weston Place Southwest in Rochester on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 24, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Neighboring homes had to be evacuated due to high winds during a house fire around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

The three occupants of the house reported no injuries and were able to leave the house after being alerted by smoke detectors.

Multiple engines responded to the fire on Weston Place Southwest and worked for approximately two hours to extinguish the flames.

The home sustained significant fire damage to the main floor and the roof was fully burned off. A portion of the basement remained unburned but sustained significant water damage.

There was minimal damage to the neighboring homes.

A family of four has been displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

The Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy, and the American Red Cross also responded.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
