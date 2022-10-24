Rochester family alerted by smoke detectors early Monday, house lost in blaze

ROCHESTER — Neighboring homes had to be evacuated due to high winds during a house fire around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

The three occupants of the house reported no injuries and were able to leave the house after being alerted by smoke detectors.

Multiple engines responded to the fire on Weston Place Southwest and worked for approximately two hours to extinguish the flames.

The home sustained significant fire damage to the main floor and the roof was fully burned off. A portion of the basement remained unburned but sustained significant water damage.

There was minimal damage to the neighboring homes.

A family of four has been displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

The Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy, and the American Red Cross also responded.