Smoke leads the way: Rochester Ethiopians mark the finding of the cross

ROCHESTER — For the second year in a row, local Ethiopian Orthodox Christians observed Meskel on the shore of Cascade Lake.

Although the event went on without a hitch this year, last year’s celebration almost didn’t happen.

Sounds of song and wood smoke filled the air at Cascade Lake Beach Sunday as the traditional bonfire, known as a Demera, burned to mark Ethiopian Orthodox Church’s observance of the discovery of the cross on which the Christian messiah Jesus was crucified.

Some Demera are assembled around a wooden cross to symbolize the discovery. Passersby last year saw the wood cross in the middle of a large pile of firewood on the beach last year. They misinterpreted the set up for a possible cross burning, a hateful symbolism used by the Ku Klux Klan to terrorize African Americans and Jews and other groups.

“They perceived it in the wrong way and dismantled it,” said Eyob Adehane.

A group quickly reassembled the pile and attendance at last year’s event was good enough to encourage church leaders to plan public observances again this year, Adehane added.

“It went beyond our expectations,” he said.

About 500 Ethiopians live in Rochester. Community leaders estimate about 80% of them are Ethiopian Orthodox Christian. The Meskel celebration is a way for members to come together and celebrate one of their most important holidays.

“Even though we’re a small community, to celebrate, to fulfill our observations, that by itself is a blessing,” Adehane said.

A service preceded a procession to the beach where a pile of wood was set on fire as people sang songs and danced in the sand near the bonfire.

The fire marks Ethiopian Orthodox belief that Queen Eleni, mother of Roman Emperor Constantine the Great, had a revelation that smoke from a bonfire would lead her where the cross was buried.

The holiday marks the beginning of the excavation of the cross.

More than 100 people attended the service celebration Sunday. The City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department allowed the group access to the beach in the off season.

“It’s very nice to get this location,” Adehane said.

The nearby water and sand reduced the risk of the blaze accidentally spreading, he added.

This year, Meskel observances in Ethiopia are planned for Sept. 27. Ethiopians here hold the event the weekend nearest to the holiday to give as many people as possible the opportunity to attend.

Photos: Meskel celebration at Cascade Lake

Members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Rochester celebrate around a bonfire on the beach at Cascade Lake in Rochester Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The fire marks the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel. Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate in September the finding of the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Dereje Tesema lights wood of a bonfire at Cascade Lake in Rochester Sept. 25, 2022. The fire, known as a Demera, marks the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday Meskel which celebrates the finding of the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

People sing around a bonfire at Cascade Lake in Rochester Sept. 25, 2022. The fire, known as a Demera, marks the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday Meskel which celebrates the finding of the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ. John Molseed / Post Bulletin