We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, September 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Smoke leads the way: Rochester Ethiopians mark the finding of the cross

According to Ethiopian Orthodox belief, bonfire smoke led searchers to the cross used to crucify Christ.

Meskel 2022 078.JPG
A bonfire on the beach at Cascade Lake in Rochester marks the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Ethiopian Orthodox Christians mark in September the finding of the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
September 26, 2022 08:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — For the second year in a row, local Ethiopian Orthodox Christians observed Meskel on the shore of Cascade Lake.

Although the event went on without a hitch this year, last year’s celebration almost didn’t happen.

Also Read
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash Saturday in Rochester
A 43-year-old man suffered injuries after his motorcycle struck another vehicle Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
September 26, 2022 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
ibm rochester
Local
Is a Rochester legend about a wartime friendship and IBM accurate?
The Answer Man digs deep to find answers about the origins of IBM in Rochester and how a wartime friendship fits into the story.
September 26, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man

Sounds of song and wood smoke filled the air at Cascade Lake Beach Sunday as the traditional bonfire, known as a Demera, burned to mark Ethiopian Orthodox Church’s observance of the discovery of the cross on which the Christian messiah Jesus was crucified.

Some Demera are assembled around a wooden cross to symbolize the discovery. Passersby last year saw the wood cross in the middle of a large pile of firewood on the beach last year. They misinterpreted the set up for a possible cross burning, a hateful symbolism used by the Ku Klux Klan to terrorize African Americans and Jews and other groups.

“They perceived it in the wrong way and dismantled it,” said Eyob Adehane.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group quickly reassembled the pile and attendance at last year’s event was good enough to encourage church leaders to plan public observances again this year, Adehane added.

“It went beyond our expectations,” he said.

About 500 Ethiopians live in Rochester. Community leaders estimate about 80% of them are Ethiopian Orthodox Christian. The Meskel celebration is a way for members to come together and celebrate one of their most important holidays.

“Even though we’re a small community, to celebrate, to fulfill our observations, that by itself is a blessing,” Adehane said.

A service preceded a procession to the beach where a pile of wood was set on fire as people sang songs and danced in the sand near the bonfire.

The fire marks Ethiopian Orthodox belief that Queen Eleni, mother of Roman Emperor Constantine the Great, had a revelation that smoke from a bonfire would lead her where the cross was buried.

The holiday marks the beginning of the excavation of the cross.

More than 100 people attended the service celebration Sunday. The City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department allowed the group access to the beach in the off season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very nice to get this location,” Adehane said.

The nearby water and sand reduced the risk of the blaze accidentally spreading, he added.

This year, Meskel observances in Ethiopia are planned for Sept. 27. Ethiopians here hold the event the weekend nearest to the holiday to give as many people as possible the opportunity to attend.

Photos: Meskel celebration at Cascade Lake

Meskel 2022 095.JPG
Members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Rochester celebrate around a bonfire on the beach at Cascade Lake in Rochester Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The fire marks the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel. Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate in September the finding of the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Meskel 2022 52.JPG
Dereje Tesema lights wood of a bonfire at Cascade Lake in Rochester Sept. 25, 2022. The fire, known as a Demera, marks the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday Meskel which celebrates the finding of the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Meskel 2022 098.JPG
People sing around a bonfire at Cascade Lake in Rochester Sept. 25, 2022. The fire, known as a Demera, marks the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday Meskel which celebrates the finding of the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Meskel 2022 21.JPG
Rev. Tsehay stands in front of piled wood of a bonfire at Cascade Lake in Rochester Sept. 25, 2022. The fire, known as a Demera, marks the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday Meskel which celebrates the finding of the cross used to crucify Jesus Christ. Tsehay lead prayers before the celebratory fire Sunday.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 26, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crime
Local
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Rochester
Law enforcement is investigating an incident where a deceased person was found by Rochester railroad tracks.
September 26, 2022 07:54 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop acts as fundraiser for Dover-Eyota students
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 26, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Resized_20220923_133452.JPEG
Local
Almost six months after Taopi tornado, recovery has progressed 'so quickly and so well'
While some residents are still displaced from their homes due to severe storm damage, Mayor Mary Huntley said Taopi is on its way to looking like "a brand new city."
September 26, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden