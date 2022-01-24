Snow blowing schedule is more a courtesy than legality

What are the "legal" hours for noisy snowblower operation? – Sleeping while it snows

While I cited “snow blower noise violations” in my spectacular column Saturday , it referenced violations of what some people consider polite practice, rather than actual legal offenses. There aren’t specific hours of operation for snowblowers.

However, the city does have a noise ordinance, which restricts construction noises, loud parties and unnecessary noises. None of them apply directly to snowblowers, which most Minnesotans see as necessity.

Some residents interpret the city’s ban on construction noise from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and until noon Sunday, to apply to all loud machines, but that’s not generally the case.

If it were, it would still be difficult to enforce, since most people will be done working — and possibly off to work or some other location — by the time city staff would be able to reply to a noise complaint during the aftermath of a snowstorm.

Since snow is required to be removed from public sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall and people have jobs and other commitments, sometimes operating a snowblower late at night or early in the morning are the only options.

That’s especially true if a city snowplow visits overnight.

A sidewalk and driveway might be cleared by 10 p.m., but when the homeowner prepared to head to work at 6 a.m. in the morning, a new obstacle might have been deposited at the end of their driveway overnight.

I’m not sure most employers would take “my neighbor sleeps until 7 a.m.” as an excuse to delay the start of the workday, so the snowblower needs to come out.

As I mentioned Saturday, we live in an area that can get extreme amounts of snow at all hours of the day, so there must be wiggle room and understanding among neighbors. At the same time, when those of us with snowblowers can be considerate, we should.

Like fences, snowblower courtesy can help make good neighbors.

However, if someone’s biggest problem these days is when and how snowblowers are being operated, my ultimate answer to the problem is a move to Florida or other warmer climates where snow is a concept, rather than a reality.

