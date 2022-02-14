'Snow Crazy' a relief for the stir-crazy

ROCHESTER — What do you get when you drop your bowling ball and it splits in half?

A new bowling ball.

Quarry Hill staff froze more than 85 colored balls of ice to use as bowling balls for the annual "It's Snow Crazy" event.

Sometimes children and adults aren’t gentle with the balls when trying to send them down a lane of ice on the frozen pond to knock over the wooden bowling pins.

“Not many of those will make it through the day,” said Pam Meyer, executive director of the Quarry Hill Nature Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Igor Vuckovic gets aims at bowling pins in ice bowling at Quarry Hill Nature Center, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Ice bowling was one of the outdoor games and activities at the Nature Center's It's Snow Crazy. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Even as temperatures struggled to reach double digits Sunday, more than 100 people enjoyed outdoor games at Quarry Hill Nature Center.

The annual Snow Crazy games and activities drew a sold-out crowd at a time when Minnesotans begin experiencing cabin fever.

“I feel like February is the breaking point,” Meyer said. “I feel like people just need to get outside and in the sunshine for a bit.”

“Even just for a couple hours, it’s worthwhile just to get out,” Jonathan Johnson, who along with Alissa Naymark, brought 9-year-old Elliana Johnson and 5-year-old Nicholas Johnson to the outdoor games.

Families embraced the cold and tried ice bowling, throwing snow snakes and trying to hit their targets with snowballs. They enjoyed some hot chocolate and made snow candy from shaved ice and maple syrup made from sap harvested from trees at the nature center.

Ivan Vuckovic took a playfully competitive approach to the events as his wife, Biljana, helped their youngest knock over some of the bowling pins.

“Don’t cheat,” he joked.

“Kids’ rules,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliana Johnson took some serious lobs at the 500-point target in the snowball toss as soon as she learned the top score for the day was 625 points.

Norah Meiners, 5, practiced her best long-distance throw of a snow snake trying to glide the long, wooden rod as far as she could on the surface of the snow.

Her mother, Laurie Meiners, said it didn’t take much convincing to get Norah, Emma, 7, and Alex, 10, outside.

“I think the kids were excited when I said ‘hot chocolate,’ ” she said.

The event started as a part of the former Rochester Winterfest, but has continued as a standalone annual event except for last year, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.