Snow, rain putting a damper on southeast Minnesota construction season?

Dear Answer Man: Traffic cone season is upon us, and the sooner all these road fixer-uppers get started, the sooner they’re done. Did the snow and rain this last weekend delay any of these projects? — Designate Me ‘A Driver’

Dear Driver,

Yep, just as things looked like they might be drying out, along comes the snow and rain to bring the dirt soup back to our lives.

From U.S. Highway 52 to Minnesota Highway 57 and 30, there are big jobs that were ready to begin either last week or this coming weekend. And while the detours and traffic backups — I'm looking at you, Highway 52, with two construction zones: one from Cannon Falls to Zumbrota, and another near Coates and Hampton closer to the Twin Cities — can be a hassle, I agree with Driver that the sooner MnDOT gets started, the sooner we're back to normal.

To get the latest information, I reached out to FOAM — Friend of Answer Man — and Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty.

Dougherty said while the snow from last weekend and rain from this week are not ideal for starting the construction projects, those weather events did "not significantly" impact any projects.

"The Highway 14 work was supposed to start this morning, but it’ll start tomorrow," Dougherty said Monday. "Chatfield, Highway 30, that started today."

The main factor in project delays, he said, comes from the spring load restrictions on some state and county roads. While those restrictions are in place, MnDOT contractors cannot move heavy equipment or materials to staging spots for some projects.

"They're just waiting for the ground to firm up," he said.

When the spring thaw starts, the roadbed underneath the pavement becomes much softer because the frost is thawing out, Dougherty explained. So state officials are waiting for that to dry out, drain out before the restrictions are lifted because while the moisture is under the roads, it weakens the roadbed and the roads aren’t as strong.

MnDOT officials monitor frost tubes in the roads. Once the roads are back to a well-established strength level, the heavy vehicles will be allowed back on them.

Dougherty said that, for example, the construction on Highway 57 through Kasson — which includes building two new roundabouts at the intersections of Mantorville Avenue/Highway 57, and both Dodge County Road 34 and Main Street — could be delayed a bit because of the snow and rain.

"Hopeful, we're set for this coming Monday (April 24)," Dougherty said. "We had a blizzard Sunday afternoon. Today I’m looking out at green grass and blue skies."

Dougherty added that weather delays are built into the schedules for road construction projects since even in warm weather there are days when the rain keeps crews from working on road projects. So, while a day or two of delay might have already occurred, don't expect the end of the projects to be pushed back yet.

"They know that there’s going to be weather events that will not allow them to do some work," Dougherty said. "That’s figured into the project’s working days."

Neither rain nor sleet nor snow will keep Answer Man from getting to the bottom of things. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .