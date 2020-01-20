Snow and ice didn’t cool off giving at the 66th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon. A few years ago, a snowstorm had volunteers with the annual Lyle Area Cancer auction considering canceling their event.
“Instead, we had our biggest turnout yet,” said Gary Ziegler, Lyle Area Cancer volunteer.
He credits Lyle-area people who want to contribute to a good cause.
“They will come by bobsled, or snowshoe or whatever,” he said.
The auction is one of the biggest single contributors to the annual Eagles Cancer Telethon on KTTC. It raised more than $152,500 for the telethon. Overall, people pledged nearly $863,000 over the 20-hour event this year.
“It’s an amazing amount of money,” Dawn Peck said.
Peck, along with her husband, Ron, helps choose the talent and entertainers for the telethon. Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, for 20 straight hours, the telethon was live on air from the Mayo Civic Center auditorium, showcasing more than 100 musical acts, performers and multitalent acts, as well as highlighting stories from survivors and people whose lives have been affected by cancer.
The nearly $863,000 donated is a preliminary number because other donations are expected and some partner events were postponed this weekend due to weather.
However, the weather didn’t preempt any programming, said Teresa Chapman, executive director of the telethon.
“We had some talent that couldn’t get in, some volunteers who couldn’t get in, and some donors who couldn’t get in,” Chapman said. “But the people that were here stepped up and filled in.”
Some performers pulled an extra song out of their pockets to help. Some volunteers jumped onto the phones, which were busier than other years, likely because some donors weren’t able to contribute in person.
Although some partner events were postponed, that means the final total the telethon raised will be slightly higher after the postponed events are held, Chapman said.
The telethon is now the longest-running locally produced fundraising telethon in the U.S. The live television event started in the mid-1950s. Back then, it was broadcast from KROC-TV studios. It moved to the Mayo Civic Center in 1975.
Since its start, the telethon has raised more than $16 million. All of that money stays in Minnesota, where it is disbursed to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, the Hormel Institute for Cancer Research, and the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota.